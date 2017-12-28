Boko Haram: CAS wants synergy with other security agencies

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has asked Nigerian Air Force troops in the North East to work in synergy with other security agencies to bring the insurgency in the region to a complete end.

The Air Force chief also assured the personnel of the commitment of the Federal Government to their welfare and that of their families, urging them to continue to give their best to the service of their fatherland.

Abubakar, according to a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatukunbo Adesanya, spoke when he led a team of senior officers from Nigerian Air Force Headquarters to celebrate this year’s Christmas with the officers and airmen/airwomen of the Air Task Force, Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.

The Air Force boss was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Mohammed.

He said that for the senior officers from HQ NAF to have left their families back home to spend time with the NAF frontline troops showed that the service recognises and appreciates their daily sacrifices towards restoring total peace to the nation.

He announced that the welfare package for them included refashioned post-service housing schemes, particularly for those serving in the North-East.

He also reminded them that the same scheme had been introduced for the Non-Commissioned Officers and encouraged them to make good use of the new opportunity.

Speaking during the celebrations, the CAS said “We have come to celebrate this year’s Christmas with our officers and men who are making the Air Force proud in the on-going fight against insurgency.”

He informed the personnel of the new training opportunities available in countries such as Jordan, Morocco and Egypt, adding that the competencies being acquired from the additional training opportunities were adding value to the counter-insurgency efforts.

He urged the personnel to be steadfast, focused and unyielding in the discharge of their duties.