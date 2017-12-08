8 Bayelsa communities benefit from E&P/NNPC Joint venture donations

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—EIGHT Communities in Brass and Southern Ijaw Local Government Councils of Bayelsa State have benefited from the donations of thousands of branded relaxation chairs and tables from the First Exploration Petroleum company/EFDI over their peaceful disposition to the seismic data acquisition operation in OMLs 83 and 85.

The donation to the benefiting communities, under the KEFFES host communities, an acronym for Koluama I & II, Ekeni, Fish Town, Foropa, Ezetu I &II and Sangana located on the Atlantic fringe of Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas of the State, was part of the E&P/NNPC Joint venture to fulfill its cooperate social responsibility to the communities.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the presentation of the over 1,360 branded chairs and tables to the beneficiaries and other stakeholders, the Yenagoa office Manager, Miss Obomo Spiff, said the gesture was in fulfilment of First E&P’s corporate social responsibility commitment as contained in the signed MoU regarding the seismic data acquisition operation in OMLs 83 & 85.

Miss Spiff noted that it was in appreciation of the communities’ cooperation and provision of enabling environment for business activities that the donation is being made noting that the company appreciates the different community stakeholders that have made it possible for the smooth collaboration in respect of the seismic operation.

According to her, “We acknowledge the good relationship between the RDF and FIRST E&P and wish to express our profound gratitude to the KEFFES RDF and all the communities’ stakeholders that have made it possible for us to be where we are now.It is in appreciation of your cooperation and provision of enabling environment for business activities that this donation is being made today.”

Also speaking, the Community Affairs Manager for IDSL/BGP, Mr. Moses Okojevoh, further stated that the gesture by the company is a good start for a prosperous working relationship between all stakeholders, adding that the company has identified what they have to do and they have to meet up.

In his contribution, the Chairman CDC Forum and CDC Chairman of Sangana Community , Barr. Benjamin Christopher, commended the companies involved in the smooth handover of the project items to the various communities, adding that the materials will put to good use in the communities.