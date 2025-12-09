NNPC E&P achieves record 355,000 barrels per day, signals upstream transformation

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — NNPC Limited has announced that its upstream subsidiary, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), reached a historic oil production milestone of 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) on December 1, 2025 — the company’s highest daily output since 1989.

In a statement, Chief Corporate Communications Officer Andy Odeh described the achievement as a major step forward for Nigeria’s upstream sector, reflecting NEPL’s ongoing transformation driven by efficiency, discipline, and operational excellence.

“The figures show genuine transformation, with average daily production rising 52% from 203,000 bpd in 2023 to 312,000 bpd in 2025,” Odeh said. “This record growth stems from a clear strategy anchored on operational excellence, strong asset management, and structured field development.”

The company emphasized that the milestone brings Nigeria closer to its presidential oil production targets of two million bpd by 2027 and three million bpd by 2030.

Speaking on the development, NNPC Group CEO Engr. Bayo Ojulari said the achievement proves that Nigeria’s energy revival is already underway.

“By exceeding its production benchmarks, NEPL demonstrates that the essential building blocks for scaling national output — equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships — are firmly established,” Ojulari said, adding that the milestone reinforces national and international confidence in Nigeria as a dependable energy supplier.

Udy Ntia, Executive Vice President of Upstream, noted that the milestone extends beyond the 355,000 bpd figure, highlighting NEPL’s focus on sustainable and responsible operations.

“In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term gains but long-term damage, NEPL is showing that scaling production must not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection. This shift towards sustainable value creation is essential for global relevance,” Ntia said.

Nicolas Foucart, MD of NEPL, added that the record performance reflects the broader transformation across NNPC Limited.

“This success is driven by leadership with a clear vision, partnerships built on accountability, and a workforce turning goals into measurable progress. We are building for tomorrow, not just celebrating today,” Foucart said.

The achievement underscores NNPC E&P’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global energy landscape while maintaining responsible, sustainable operations.