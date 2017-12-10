10 die, one injured in Ogun road crash

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—No fewer than 10 persons reportedly lost their lives, yesterday morning, in Olokuta village on Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway, when a truck crashed into a bus filled with passengers.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the accident, which occurred around 7:30a.m., involved a truck with number plates BDG 7I4 XE and Toyota Litace with number plates EKY I85 XH.

While the truck driver was said to have sustained injury, 10 of the travellers— two females and eight males in the bus— died in the accident.

Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, who confirmed the incident yesterday in Abeokuta, said the truck driver only sustained an injury.

He said the incident occurred due to speeding and negligence on the part of the truck driver.

According to him, “the truck with number plates BDG 7I4 XE, was coming from Ibadan inward Abeokuta, while the Toyota Litace, marked EKY I85 XH, was travelling to Ibadan outward Abeokuta.

“Due to speed and negligence on the part of the truck driver, it had a head-on collision with the bus, leading to the accident that claimed the lives of all the passengers on the bus.

“Eleven people were involved in the crash; two females and eight males died in the accident, while the driver of the truck was the only one injured.”

The TRACE spokesman said the corpses had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital Morgue in Ibadan, while the injured was receiving treatment in the same hospital.