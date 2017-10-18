Breaking News
Translate

Wike to boost agric sector with loans for 10,000

On 2:32 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his administration will encourage growth of the agriculture sector, adding that 10,000 young farmers would access an agric   loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wik

The governor spoke yesterday at this year’s World Food Day event in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, the governor said his administration   would continue to give special attention to development of the agric sector.

He said: “As a government, we will continue to encourage our people to go into agriculture and exploit the   opportunities   of agriculture.

“We will continue to support ventures and give facilities to our youths   for agricultural purposes.   This is to ensure that  farming is made profitable  across the state.

“Agriculture alone can employ more people than any other business. The oil industry is nowhere near   the agricultural sector.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.