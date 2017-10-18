Wike to boost agric sector with loans for 10,000

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his administration will encourage growth of the agriculture sector, adding that 10,000 young farmers would access an agric loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The governor spoke yesterday at this year’s World Food Day event in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, the governor said his administration would continue to give special attention to development of the agric sector.

He said: “As a government, we will continue to encourage our people to go into agriculture and exploit the opportunities of agriculture.

“We will continue to support ventures and give facilities to our youths for agricultural purposes. This is to ensure that farming is made profitable across the state.

“Agriculture alone can employ more people than any other business. The oil industry is nowhere near the agricultural sector.”