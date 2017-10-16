Road construction: Ogun paid N4bn compensation in 6 years – commissioner

The Ogun Government on Monday said that it paid over N4 billion compensation the last six years to property owners whose structures were demolished for ongoing road construction.

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, disclosed this on Monday during an oversight visit by the State Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure to the ministry in Abeokuta.

Adegbite said that the ministry needed additional N4 billion to complete the payment, saying that efforts were in top gear to pay other property owners yet to be compensated.

He said that the ministry spent over N11 billion on road construction in all parts of the state between January and August.

The commissioner said that over N2.9 billion was spent on road rehabilitation with a view to opening up the state for industrialisation and improving the socioeconomic activities in the state.

According to him, N157.7million was generated as revenue during the period under review and government would soon commence the construction of the rural roads.

“The state government had advertised recently to increase the standard of living of rural dwellers, thereby reducing rural-urban drift,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that work had commenced on Agbara-Atan-Lusada road, adding that plans were underway to reconstruct Owode-Ilaro road to boost socio-economic activities in the area.

Adegbite, who underscored the essence of flyovers in some parts of the state, explained that such structures became necessary to ease traffic congestion and carnage on roads as well as enhance smooth traffic flow.

Responding, the Committee Chairman, Mr Olayiwola Ojodu, commended the quality of work done by contractors under the supervision of the ministry.

Ojodu advised the ministry and contractors handling various projects to speed up the pace of work on all construction sites in the state.

The committee also assessed the budget performance of the State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA) and Bureau of Electrical Engineering Services and advised them on improved service delivery.

NAN