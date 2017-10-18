Read Nigerian Senate’s proceedings for Wednesday 18th October, 2017

Below is Nigerian Senate’s proceeding for Wednesday 18th October, 2017.

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today’s proceedings.

The Senate moved into an Executive Session at 10:48am, at 11:06 The Senate resumed from its Executive Session.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu reported that at the executive session The Senate deliberated on issues bordering on the workings of the Senate and the National Assembly in general.

Senator Aliyu Sabi moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Tuesday, 17th of October 2017, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu seconded.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu welcomes people who are present in the gallery to observe plenary.

PETITIONS

Senator Sonni Ogbuoji raised two (2) Petitions from two (2) members of his constituency stating displacement from National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Federal Polythecnic, Nekede. Senator Francis Alimekhena raised a Petition from a member of his constituency on wrongful dismissal from place of work. Senator Matthew Urhoghide raised two (2) Petitions from members of his constituency Payment of salary arrears from 2008; and Wrongful termination from work. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege raised a Petition from a constituency member on unlawful removal from Niger Delta Amnesty Programme.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu referred all petitions raised to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back in 2 weeks.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege cited order 43 and stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill establishing the Federal university of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta, he also thanked Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Distinguished Colleagues for making sure the bill was passed.

Senate Leader cited order 53(6) and stated that the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals should not be invited to plenary, but a Committee should be set up to ensure a more detailed report be made in place of a resolution made yesterday Tuesday 17th October, 2017 to invite the Minister to Plenary.

Minority Leader seconded the order cited by the Senate Leader.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu referred the order cited by the Senate Leader to the Committee on Mines and Solid Minerals to report back in 2 weeks.

CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS

Interim Report of the Committees on Customs, Excise & Tarrifs and Marine Transport by Senator Hope Uzodinma and Senator Ahmed Rufai Sani

– That the Senate do consider the report of the Committees on Customs, Excise & Tarrifs and Marine Transport in respect of a motion on the urgent need to examine the Operations of the Nigeria Custom Service Revenue Drive.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu gave the Committees more time to work on the final report and to report back in 8 weeks.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu also stated that we must use oversight function to help Federal Government recover funds to help improve revenue base of the Country and also avoid messy leakages.

Reports of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions by Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa seconded that the Senate do consider the reports of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Petition A: Petition from Mr Abu. Timothy Achile on Behalf of His Late Father S.O Abu Against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for Non-payment of His Benefits, Entitlements, Pension and Gratuity.

The Senate resolved to sustain the termination and stated that benefits entitled to Late S.O Abu be duely paid to his Next of kin.

Petition B: Petition from Mr Arinze John Against Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) for Alleged Wrongful Retirement from the Service

The Senate resolved to reinstate Mr. Arinze John and he should be retired lawfully after 35 years of service or having reached 60years of age whichever comes first and all entitlements be paid in full.

Petition C: Petition from ASP Anthony Igwe Mgbeojirikwe Against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for Unlawful Suspension from Duty by the Force

The Senate resolved to reinstate ASP Anthony Igwe Mgbeojirikwe and all his entitlements be paid in full.

Petition D: Petition from Comrade Princewill Okorie on Behalf of the Association for Public Policy Analysis Against the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri Over the Crisis Between the Hospital Management, Led by Dr Angela Uwakwem and the Hospital Staff Union which Crippled Service Delivery At the Centre.

The Senate resolved to Commend Federal Medical Centre, Owerri for resolving the matter amicably.

Petition E: Petition from Jude Anyanwu on Behalf of TransGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited Against National Identity Management Commission for Refusal to Pay Outstanding Premium.

The Senate resolved to urge the Minister of Interior to capture debt in 2018 budget and pay TransGlobal Insurance Brokers without further delay.

Petition F: Petition from Lekan Alabi, Esq. On Behalf of Mr Aina. Isiaka Babalola Against Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for Alleged Unlawful Termination of His Appointment by the Authority.

The Senate resolved to sustain the decision of the management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Petition G: Petition from PC Celestine Williams Against the Nigeria Police Force for Unlawful Dismissal from the Force

The Senate resolved to commend the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Police Force for their justice and fairness towards PC Celestine Williams.

Petition H: Petition from PC Ovuomariani Akpometeaho Against the Nigeria Police (NPF) Force for Alleged Unlawful Dismissal from the Force

The Senate resolved to sustain the decision of The Nigeria Police Force to reinstate PC Ovuomariani Akpometeaho and all his entitlements be paid in full.

Petition I: Complaint of Breach of Personal Privilege by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan Against This Day and Punch Newspaper for Publication of Untrue and Damaging Stories about His Person

The Senate resolved to demand This Day Newspaper and The Punch Newspaper retract their stories as pushlished and tender an apology.

Petition J: Complaint from Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) Against Mr. Babachir David Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Over a Publication in the Daily Trust Newspaper of 28th June, 2016 Which Allegedly Infringed on his Privilege and Threatened His Representation as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Senate stated that there should be no undue interference of the the working of the Legislature by other arms of the Government.

Petition K: Petition from Sergeant Biyo Ladong against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for Unlawful Verbal Dismissal from the Force.

The Senate resolved to commend the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force for taking a 2nd look at the matter and reinstating Sergeant Biyo Ladong and that the Nigeria Police Force pay Sergeant Biyo Ladong all his entitlements in full.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu commended the Committee on Ethics, Privilege and Public Petitions for ensuring seamless process in addressing and providing solution to all issues raised.

Report of the Committee on Culture and Tourism

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill,2017 (SB.380) by Senator Matthew Urhoghide

-That the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Culture and Tourism on the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism( Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB.380).

Senator Mohammed Hassan seconded that the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Culture and Tourism on the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 380).

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 380).

Senate reverted back to Plenary and reported progress.

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 380) was read the third time and passed.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu commended the Committee as this is a major development in the tourism industry that is a huge generator of National revenue/income.

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Health Science Otukpo and other related matters connected thereto, 2017 (SB. 504) – Second Reading

Senator David A.B. Mark (Benue South).

Senators Barnabas Gemade, Senator James Manager and Senator Ahmad Lawan lent their voices to this bill saying that it is a unique bill that will not only favour the people of Benue State but Nigerians as a whole.

The Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Health Science Otukpo,2017 (SB. 504) was read the 2nd time.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund to report back in 4 weeks.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu thanked Senator David A.B. Mark for his creativity in proposing the Bill.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that other items on the Order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary was adjourned to Thursday, 19th October, 2017.