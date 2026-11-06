Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Court sacks Mark-led ADC exco, voids Atiku’s candidacy 

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal High Court in Abuja sacking the Senator David Mark-led executives of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and invalidating all actions they took on behalf of the party including the election of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Another headline features the families of 10 travellers, including a former member of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Olusoji Adedapo, raising the alarm over their abduction at Ijebu Awa, a boundary community between Ogun and Oyo states, with the kidnappers demanding N25 million for their release.

Vanguard also reports that there are indications that electricity supply to consumers nationwide has worsened, with Distribution Companies (DisCos) receiving 2,926 megawatts (MW), amid inadequate gas supply, reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs and other operational constraints.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) (Ondo chapter) have rejected FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s Rainbow Coalition split voting.

The Punch reports that the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), said the armed forces will gradually withdraw from internal security duties as the Nigeria Police Force builds its capacity.

Lastly, Daily Trust reports that terrorists have attacked Akwando village in Kuturmi, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons and abducting 18 villagers.

Vanguard News