Why APC can’t say no to Waive —Emerhor

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has said it will be difficult for the party not to support Rev. Francis Waive’s aspiration because of the constituency he represents.

Emerhor stated this when Rev. Waive, a House of Representatives aspirant for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency on the platform of APC, paid a consultative visit to him at Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Council of Delta State.

He noted that with the recent adoption of Waive by Christian Association Nigerian, CAN, in Delta Central as their candidate for the House of Representatives, it will be out of place to ignore his aspiration.