Diogu wins AfroBasket MVP award

On 1:08 am

Ike Diogu received the MVP Award offered by Tissot following his dominant performance at the FIBA AfroBasket 2017 in Rades, on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

The 34-year old power forward recorded a tournament-high 22 points per game, and averaged  8.7 rebounds per game at the 16-team FIBA Africa’s most important competition.

Diogu, who has also been named on the All-Tournament team, was the tournament’s highest scorer with a total of 132 points and was Nigeria’s highest points scorer in four of their six games at the tournament.

 


