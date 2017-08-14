FG committed to victory in war against insurgency — Defence Minister

The Federal Government remained committed to winning the war against insurgency, the Minister of Defence, Malam Muneer Dan-Ali, has assured.

‎The Minister gave the assurance on Monday in Kano while briefing newsmen.

He said the military was determined to overcome security challenges confronting the nation, especially in the North-East where the Boko Haram terrorist group had renewed suicide bombings.‎

‎He said that in its efforts to end the spate of bombings in the town, the military had undertaken search of residential houses in Maiduguri Township to fish out the hideouts of the insurgents. ‎

He said that the security agencies were collaborating with each other to tackle the security challenges facing the nation.

‎The minister said he was in Kano to commission the Kano/Jigawa zonal office of the military health services.

According to him, the commissioning of the office will go a long way to address the health needs of serving military men ‎and retirees.

