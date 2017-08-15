By Ebun Sessou

A former Lagos State chairman of the defunct African Renaissance Party (ARP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya yesterday said President Buhari does not have to be in Nigeria to govern. Udeogaranya said that although it is necessary to have the president within the borders of the country, it’s necessarily not needful, as there is an acting president in place.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the 2019 APC presidential aspirant said: “We all are aware that infrastructure wise, particularly on medical services, Nigeria lags way behind other countries of the world and therefore it would be safe to say that anyone demanding the president to return to Nigeria hurriedly is not wishing him well.

“Nigeria needs president Buhari to be well and alive to conduct the 2019 general elections successfully and hand over power peacefully or otherwise, oversee any major restructuring that National Assembly members may approve.

“This is imperative, in order to avoid national instability that may crack the centre due to the high level of hopelessness among many Nigerians who have totally given up on governments at various levels.

“I continue to plead with all Nigerians not to give up on Nigeria as I see hope for a better Nigeria 2019, where I hope to emerge as president and wipe away every tear of yesteryear and reposition Nigeria on the path of an exponential and sustainable development.”