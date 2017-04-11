President fits me not Governor – Okorocha

By Nwafor Sunday

The executive governor of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, yesterday while addressing journalists in Owere said that he prefers being a president of Nigeria rather being a state governor.

The governor said he had no intention of challeging President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 if he (Buhari) re-contests.

“Governor does not fit me. What fits me is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will not contest against Buhari”, he said.

Recall, the governor has said that PDP, lost the 2015 election in Imo State, because Emeka Ihedioha “took” the ticket.

Okorocha said this through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, which reads “again, we have also decided not to be reacting to Chief Ihedioha’s constant media attacks on Governor Okorocha, because we have discovered that it gives outsiders the erroneous impression that they are still relevant in Imo politics, when in actual fact, they have all gone into political oblivion.

“The fact is that Chief Ihedioha sustained his growth in politics from 2003 to 2015 through name-dropping and that ugly development ended in 2015.

“When he took the ticket of the PDP for the 2015 gubernatorial election, everybody knew that the party had denied itself the needed impact it would have made in that election”.