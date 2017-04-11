Nigeria in trouble if Buhari’s anti-corruption fails – Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that Nigeria would be plunged into deep trouble if the present war against corruption was not won.



He said that corruption was fiercely waging reprisal attacks in the States, but assured the public that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to sustaining the anti-corruption fight to ensure that the system was cleaned up and government business done the right way.

He also called for a re-orientation of the Nigerian people.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to him by the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers in the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, Osinbajo noted that Defence contracts of $15 billion for which many individuals were being prosecuted “is half of our country’s foreign reserves.”

He said: “If we are not able to sustain the trouble against corruption, we will end up in a very, very bad way as a nation.

“We have seen it in so many different ways that at almost every state, corruption fights back and fights very fiercely.