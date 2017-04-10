Morocco jails man for throwing himself at king’s car: report

A Moroccan court sentenced a man to three years in jail for trying to throw himself on King Mohammed VI’s car to give him a message, media reported on Monday.

A video posted online on March 23 showed a young man running towards the king’s motorcade in the capital Rabat during a visit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The footage shows members of the royal guard jumping off a moving vehicle to run after the man and tackling him, helped by motorcycle outriders.

Daily newspaper Akhbar Al Yaoum said the man was sentenced to jail last week after he tried to “hand a letter of grievances to the king”.

The 25-year-old was sentenced for “blocking the royal procession, threatening to endanger the lives of others and disturbing the public order”, the daily said.

There was no immediate response when Rabat court was contacted on Monday for confirmation.

Other videos showing Moroccans running towards the king’s car in an attempt to present him with their demands have circulated on social media in recent months.

In July last year, the interior ministry warned against “the danger of blocking the circulation and passing of a royal procession on a public road in a bid to benefit from certain advantages”.

In December, the ministry added that “security services accompanying the royal procession will receive no demand presented in this manner”.

A descendant of the Alawite dynasty which has ruled Morocco since the 17th century, King Mohammed VI has been in power since 1999.