Gov. Akeredolu promises to unearth hidden treasures in Ondo South

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has promised to uncover hidden treasures in the Southern part of the state.

Akeredolu made the promise in Akure on Monday during the inauguration of the board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

He said his administration was resolute in addressing the various socio-economic challenges facing the people of the area.

The governor also said his administration had initiated programmes aimed at fostering comprehensive development to enhance the living condition of people of the area.

He, therefore, advised the people to cooperate with the new chairman of the commission to bring ‘’positive change’’ to turn around the fortunes of the citizens.

Responding, Mr Olugbenga Edema, the Chairman of OSOPADEC pledged the commission’s commitment to complement the efforts of the state government in developing the state.

While speaking with journalists, Edema noted that the oil producing area had been neglected in the past in terms of provision of basic amenities.

He promised to fulfill the mandate of the commission with a view to developing the area.

“Like you heard the governor said, listing the mandate of OSOPADEC to include provision of basic amenities; we will do the immediate evaluation of the area.

“We will do orientation and re-orientation of our people; if you cannot go to school, learn a skill,” he said.