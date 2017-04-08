English Football League tables after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Brighton 41 26 8 7 69 35 86

Newcastle 41 26 6 9 74 35 84

—————————————-

Huddersfield 40 23 5 12 50 46 74

Reading 41 22 7 12 56 57 73

Leeds 41 22 6 13 55 39 72

Sheffield Wednesday 41 20 9 12 53 41 69

—————————————-

Fulham 41 18 13 10 72 52 67

Derby 41 17 11 13 48 41 62

Preston 41 16 13 12 59 51 61

Norwich 41 17 9 15 72 62 60

Aston Villa 41 15 13 13 43 40 58

Brentford 41 16 8 17 65 59 56

Barnsley 41 15 11 15 58 56 56

Cardiff 41 15 10 16 56 58 55

Wolves 40 14 9 17 51 52 51

QPR 41 14 8 19 47 55 50

Ipswich 41 11 16 14 43 51 49

Birmingham 41 11 13 17 41 60 46

Nottingham Forest 41 12 9 20 56 66 45

Burton 41 11 12 18 41 55 45

Bristol City 41 12 8 21 53 61 44

—————————————-

Blackburn 41 9 13 19 47 63 40

Wigan 41 9 10 22 35 51 37

Rotherham 41 4 5 32 35 93 17 — relegated

Note: Top two teams automatically promoted, third, fourth, fifth and sixth place go into play-offs, bottom three relegated

League One

Sheffield Utd 42 26 10 6 80 45 88 — promoted

Bolton 42 23 10 9 63 35 79

—————————————

Fleetwood 42 20 12 10 58 40 72

Bradford 42 18 18 6 57 39 72

Scunthorpe 42 20 10 12 71 51 70

Millwall 42 18 13 11 59 50 67

—————————————

Southend 42 18 12 12 64 50 66

Bristol Rovers 42 17 12 13 61 59 63

Rochdale 42 17 10 15 66 60 61

Oxford 42 17 9 16 58 51 60

Peterborough 42 16 10 16 57 55 58

Milton Keynes Dons 42 14 13 15 54 52 55

AFC Wimbledon 42 13 15 14 52 52 54

Walsall 41 13 15 13 48 51 54

Northampton 42 14 9 19 59 66 51

Charlton 42 11 17 14 51 51 50

Oldham 42 11 15 16 29 42 48

Bury 42 12 10 20 58 71 46

Shrewsbury 42 12 10 20 43 59 46

Gillingham 42 11 13 18 54 72 46

—————————————

Port Vale 41 11 12 18 44 63 45

Swindon 42 11 10 21 43 60 43

Chesterfield 42 9 10 23 39 66 37

Coventry 42 8 11 23 34 62 35

Note: Top two promoted automatically, third, fourth, fifth and sixth into play-offs, bottom four relegated

League Two

Doncaster 41 25 9 7 81 46 84 — promoted

Plymouth 41 24 6 11 61 42 78

Portsmouth 41 22 8 11 66 36 74

———————————-

Luton 41 17 15 9 58 37 66

Stevenage 41 20 5 16 65 56 65

Exeter 41 18 8 15 65 49 62

Carlisle 41 16 14 11 59 60 62

———————————-

Blackpool 41 15 15 11 62 44 60

Cambridge 41 17 9 15 53 45 60

Colchester 41 17 9 15 60 54 60

Wycombe 41 16 11 14 52 50 59

Accrington 41 15 13 13 54 51 58

Mansfield 41 15 13 13 49 46 58

Grimsby 41 15 10 16 50 54 55

Notts County 41 15 7 19 48 67 52

Barnet 41 12 15 14 50 55 51

Crewe 41 12 12 17 48 59 48

Crawley 41 13 9 19 48 63 48

Morecambe 41 13 8 20 48 65 47

Yeovil 41 10 16 15 43 56 46

Cheltenham 41 10 13 18 45 59 43

Hartlepool 41 10 12 19 50 68 42

———————————-

Newport 41 9 12 20 45 64 39

Leyton Orient 41 9 5 27 41 75 32

Note: Top three promoted automatically, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh into play-offs, bottom two relegated