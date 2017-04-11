Engaging Rohr was a risk – Pinnick

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

Impressed by the resounding success of the Super Eagles under the tutelage of German coach, Gernot Rohr, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that he took a huge risk when he decided to hire the tactician.

Pinnick who spoke at an interactive session with sports writers in Abuja further disclosed that the NFF was confused on what to do with the senior national team after the team failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that former coach, Sunday Oliseh abandoned the team mid-way into the qualification for the 2017 edition of the continental fiesta while Samson Siasia who came on a rescue mission failed to defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt to pick the group sole ticket.

“In life I want to believe I have taken two major gambles, the appointment of a foreign coach for Nigeria and the CAF election and I thank God they have paid off positively. In fact, after we failed to Egypt, we were confused whether to stick with an indigenous coach or to go for a foreigner and we decided to go for a foreign coach damming all consequences.”

However, the NFF boss who noted that it is not yet uhuru concerning the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket said every indicator points to the fact that Nigeria can qualify for the Mundial if everybody rallies behind the national team in their next two games against reigning African champions, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles are yet to lose any match since the arrival of Rohr last year. They also won their first two Russia 2018 qualification games against Zambia and Algeria.