Cleric calls on Nigeria leaders to be selfless

By Prince Okafor

The parish priest of African church Cathedral Salem has called on those entrusted with the leadership of the country to think about the well-being of its citizens ahead of themselves, even as he charged them to discharge their responsibilities with humility in order to reduce the hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

Reverend Lawrence Olaoluwa, of the African church, Mende parish, Maryland, made this call during the Salem Day celebration titled: “Entering into your glory” at the Cathedral Salem in Lagos.

According to him, “We are supposed to think about other ahead of ourselves. As leaders you are not supposed to be selfish, whatever you do, let it be to the glory of God and at the end of it all we need to give our life to God.”

“He showed us that humility, obedience to God is important, and we need to know the word of God and to preach the gospel to the whole world.”