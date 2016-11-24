Our team ‘ll do Anambra, Nigeria proud in 2017 CAF Confederations Cup, vows Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra state literally stood still yesterday, as the Federation Cup Champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, management, supporters, as well as Governor Willie Obiano celebrated the Anambra Warriors.

President of FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Managing Director of Capital Oil & Gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah led the victory parade from the FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi to the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia where the trophy was presented to Governor Obiano before touring other parts of the state and back to the stadium.

Before the presentation of the Federation Cup trophy to Governor Obiano, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah praised the gallant efforts of the team, assuring fans that the all-conquering team, popularly called Anambra Warriors would do Anambra state and Nigeria proud in the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup.

Dr. Ubah thanked the Governor and the entire people of Anambra state for the immense love and support shown to FC Ifeanyi Ubah, even as he solicited for their continued support and prayers to enable them do the nation proud by winning the Confederation Cup.

He noted that FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s victory at the Federation Cup competition and the emergence of Rangers International of Enugu as Nigeria league champions are feats the South East should celebrate and be proud of.

Dr. Ubah insisted that all glory must be given to God Almighty and thanked the players, Management and supporters club for their unwavering commitment to the club.

In his speech, the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano commended the historic feat recorded by FC Ifeanyi Ubah, noting that the victory is very significant to the state.

Obiano said: ”I am delighted to receive the trophy on behalf of Ndi Anambra state”.

Chief Willie Obiano eulogized Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for his massive exploits in rekindling club football nostalgia in the state.

The governor said that by winning the Federation Cup, FC Ifeanyi Ubah have done ‘Ndi Anambra’ and the entire Igbo race proud by qualifying for the CAF Organized Confederation Cup.

He also commended Rangers International FC of Enugu for winning the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy, saying that the two South Eastern clubs have indeed done the Geopolitical zone proud by bringing back the two most prestigious trophies in Nigerian club football circus home.

Chief Willie Obiano went ahead to support Anambra Warriors with the sum of N10million and promised to triple the largesse, as well as give out plot of lands to the players and Management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in choice areas of Awka if the Anambra Warriors eventually win the coveted CAF Confederations Cup trophy.

The former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh also donated N1million to the Anambra Warriors, while Mr. Anthony Okoli, Chairman, Mace Group of Companies Limited donated the sum of N5million to the club for their exploits.

In her reaction, Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports Development, Barr. Dr. (Mrs) Uju Nwogu commended FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s class act of winning the Federation Cup trophy.

Nwogu said Anambra State is always the pacesetter in every field of endeavour, highlighting some of the achievements of the state in recent National competitions which has really put Anambra State on the map.

The Commissioner harped on the need for other well-meaning and good-spirited individuals in the state to emulate the exploits and vision of Dr. Ubah for youth development and sport promotion.

Thereafter, Governor Obiano, alongside the Commissioner for Information, Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports Development Commissioner, former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh alongside Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah and Club Chairman Mr. Chukwuma Ubah embarked on an open truck road tour to show off the trophy.

The road show saw movement across Amawbia through the popular Eke Awka market traversing through Aroma and down to UNIZIK Temp Site junction.

The road show continued with a journey to the Commercial hub of the State, Onitsha and was completed with a trip to the residence of the Traditional ruler of Nnewi, HRH Igwe Dr. K. O. N. Orizu.

At the Royal Palace, Chairman of the club, Chukwuma Ubah presented the trophy to Igwe Orizu after which the Traditional Ruler blessed the trophy and prayed for immense blessings and success for the club in its future endeavours.

Dignitaries at the occasion were the First Lady and the Wife of the Governor, Chief Mrs Ebele Obiano, Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports development, Barr. Dr. (Mrs) Uju Nwogu, Commissioner for Information, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, former APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh and Members of the Anambra FA Board led by Vice Chairman, Barr. Jude Obikwelu.