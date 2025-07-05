I’M OVERWHELMED: History-making Abdulrazaq celebrates Kwara’s first ever FA Cup victory

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

*We plan to win it again next year – Players

*Gov gifts them land, N5m each

*Ilorin still agog 7 days after

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The ancient city of Ilorin and indeed the entire Kwara state have been in a celebratory mood following the triumph of Kwara United in the final of the 2025 President Federation Cup. Kwara United defeated Abakaliki FC 4-3 following a pensive penalty shootout.

The victory came as a soothing balm to the trophy-starved supporters and fans of the Afonja Warriors and a resounding reward for the club’s number one fan and chief executive of the state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The governor’s commitment and dedication to sports development in the state have started yielding dividends. United’s feat is the first in forty nine years.

Governor AbdulRazak’s hard work and dedication to the club brought instant results. United made history when they qualified to play in the CAF Confederation Cup one year into Abdulraman’s first tenure. Now they have won the FA Cup for the first time in their 49 year old history as a state

On arrival at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, just before the final an enthusiastic Abdulrazak had boasted, “I am here to take the trophy home.” True to his words, his lads delivered at the end. Little wonder therefore, that the governor’s joy knew no bounds after the winning spot kick was taken. The happiness of the sports loving governor is understandable, because this was happening in the life of his administration.

Governor AbdulRazaq’s drive and sense of purpose in his handling of sports since his election in 2019, particularly, his efforts in turning around Kwara stadium, Ilorin to a standard facility and his attention to the welfare of state athletes at various levels stand him out among his predecessors.

Therefore, the victory of Kwara United FC in this year’s President Federation Cup did not come by accident. It is not only a reward for hard work but also a dream come true for the governor, particularly considering the exit of the team at the quarter final stage of the same competition last season.

“I am overwhelmed with joy,” the governor told journalists in Ilorin on arrival from Lagos with the trophy. “We are home with the trophy – at last,” he said.

He continued, “I wholeheartedly salute the players, the coaching crew, the management of Kwara United, the Sports Commission, and our supporters’ club for this remarkable feat. I am particularly grateful to the people of our state, including Kwarans in the diaspora, for their overwhelming support for the team.

“Our victory over the Abakaliki FC comes on the heels of yet another win as our contingent to the Senior President Debate Competition has emerged the national champion for the first time ever. “

The governor also said that,”this victory is not a coincidence.

“For three unbroken editions, our pupils under the State Universal Basic Education have remained the national champions in the President School Debate Competition. I commend the Kwara contingents that have made us proud.

“All of these go to show that our feats in different aspects are not a flash in the pan, but are deserving fruits of hard work and strategic investments in youth development, sports, education, and other key sectors of the economy.”

At the reception for the victorious players and coaches, the Governor commended the club’s management, the Kwara State Sports Commission, and the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for their collective dedication to the development of grassroots talent across the state.

“I congratulate all Kwarans home and abroad on these achievements. We look forward to keeping our state in positive spotlight in Nigeria and across the world.”

An appreciative AbdulRazak who declared his continuous support for the team said he was ready to do anything to see them win the Cup again. “We will surely win it again,” he assured. The governor splashed a monetary reward of N5 million plus a plot of land at the Kwara Smart City to each member of the squad.

Chief coach of the club, Coach Tunde Sanni in his reaction told Saturday Sports Vanguard that focus, concentration,luck and dedication earned them the trophy.

“Everything was all about concentration. When we lost out of the league we shifted our focus to the President Federation Cup and it has paid off; although we have been concentrating but I won’t rule out luck.

“As a former player and former captain of the club I know the stress we went through to have this opportunity that just came our way. I know the problems’ we have been facing, the nonchalant attitude of either management or players and even the government at times, because everybody’s attention was on the league. We were not deterred and when the President Federation Cup started we told ourselves ‘let’s give it a try’ and thank God everything worked out well for us. Unlike before, this time the government really supported us. Our victory is a confirmation that if we are dedicated and focused we’ll achieve our goals.”

Looking ahead, Coach Sanni said, “It’s possible for us to win the cup back to back. In fact that’s our target now. However, everything depends on our level of concentration and preparation for the team. In the next ten days, we’ll resume for pre-season training.”

On his part, one of the strikers Alalade Wasiu who scored nine goals in the NPFL told Saturday Sports Vanguard, “I scored nine goals in the league, with three in the last match .When we played Akwa United in the quarter final, they scored two goals against us but as Almighty God would have it we came from behind to score two goals before the penalty shootout.”

Wasiu was also on target against Rangers International in the semi final of the President Federation Cup, He recalled, “I scored the lone goal that took us to the final. I thank my teammates because without them, I could not have scored. It’s a collective effort.”

He noted that,”winning the President Federation Cup is historical, Kwara United FC have not won it for a very long time. I thank God that after 49 years we won the trophy.”

He expressed delight in being part of the history-making squad. “We are very excited to make history and putting smiles on the faces of the entire people of Kwara state.”

On a personal level Sanni noted that the victory meant a lot to him.”It means a lot to me and my career considering the role roles I played in the course of the campaign. It has improved my CV and I’m very excited about that.”

Like his coach, Alalade eyes a successful defence of the trophy but warned his colleagues that to achieve that the task ahead will be tougher. “My message to all of us is to remain dedicated and be together. Our fans should be praying for us as well, they should keep supporting us,we will still make them proud.”he said .

Captain of the team, Olororo Afeez has already put the President Federation Cup victory behind and is looking ahead with optimism. “Before every match we had long discussions on teamwork and dedication.

“I told them that we have a target of winning the President Federation Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup. We will achieve our target. We have hit one of the targets,”

He insisted that “it’s not impossible for us to win the Confederation Cup ,we are continuing from where we stopped.” he said

The Executive Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission Bolakale Adisa Mogaji who was also in a joyous mood declared, “this is a very special moment for us. In the last 49 years, we’ve been trying to get to finals to no avail. We must thank God because there’s nothing like perfection in this life …”