Venue dispute overshadows CAF Confederation Cup title decider

CAF Confederation Cup

A CAF Confederation Cup final venue dispute has overshadowed the second leg between Simba of Tanzania and Renaissance Berkane of Morocco in the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar on Sunday.

Hosts Simba, who trail 2-0 after the first leg last weekend, wanted to stage the return match at the 60,000-seat Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

But an inspection of the national stadium in the Tanzanian commercial capital by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that it was unsuitable for the title decider.

Instead, CAF ordered the second leg to be played at the Amaan Stadium, a 15,000-seater in Zanzibar, which is a three-hour ferry journey from Dar es Salaam.

A popular tourist resort, Zanzibar is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of east Africa and consists of two main islands and many small ones.

The origins of the venue dispute can be traced to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium last month where Simba beat Egyptian visitors Al Masry on penalties in a quarter-final after a 2-2 aggregate tie.

A pitch littered with divots and muddy patches led to a poor football and CAF told Simba to move their semi-final against South African club Stellenbosch to Zanzibar.

Ahead of the final, Simba owner Mo Dewji pleaded with CAF president Patrice Motsepe to allow Dar es Salaam host the second leg.

CAF responded by thanking Tanzanian officials for their efforts to make Benjamin Mkapa Stadium a suitable venue, but stood by the decision to play the second leg in Zanzibar.

“Naturally, this outcome is disheartening, not only for Simba, but for our supporters. It does not feel fair,” Dewji then said in a statement.

“We will go to Zanzibar not by choice, but by duty. We will fulfil that duty with unity, purpose and pride.

– Cool reception –

“To our players I say — walk into Amaan Stadium with your heads held high. Play with courage, clarity and composure, like the soldiers you are.

“The venue may have changed, but the lion (Simba) remains the same. Our mission is clear — we go to Zanzibar ready to fight.”

Berkane reportedly received a cool reception when they arrived in Zanzibar with a technical glitch at passport control forcing them to spend several hours at the airport.

A spokesman for the Moroccan club told reporters the conditions were “chaotic, unacceptable and unworthy of a continental competition of this level”.

Berkane, who are seeking a record-equalling third Confederation Cup title after victories in 2020 and 2022, also said there was no formal welcome or logistical support from Simba.

Goals from Senegalese Mamadou Camara and Oussama Lamlioui, the joint leading scorer in the competition this season, within 14 minutes of the kick-off gave Berkane the two-goal advantage.

Tunisian coach Mouin Chaabani, seeking a ninth title in a club career spanning his homeland, Egypt and Morocco, said “a two-goal victory in a first leg is never completely comfortable.

“Scoring an away goal can make a huge difference,” he added, alluding to the fact that if Berkane score once, Simba would have to score four times to lead on aggregate.

South Africa-born Simba coach Fadlu Davids is chasing his first trophy and admitted that not facing Berkane in Dar es Salaam is a blow because they will have 45,000 less supporters.

“We conceded those early goals in Morocco because, although tactically prepared, we were not mentally ready. I am optimistic we can perform better in Zanzibar,” he said.

The winners of the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League receive two million dollars (1.8 million euros) and the runners-up one million.