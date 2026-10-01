We’ll never have another Messi — Romero

Romero

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Argentina defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time, insisting his country will never have another player like the Inter Miami star.

Romero made the remarks as Argentina begin life without Messi at international level, with the 39-year-old having brought his illustrious career with the national team to an end.

According to a tweet shared by football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, Romero said: “We are never going to have another player like Leo Messi. He’s the greatest of all time.”

Romero, who has played alongside Messi for Argentina, also described the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as a role model who taught his generation to overcome setbacks.

“We watched him grow up from when we were very young, we saw him, but he always taught us to get back up again. He’s a role model, an example,” he said.

Romero’s comments came after Argentina’s 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia, where he wore the captain’s armband as the team began a new era following Messi’s departure from international football.

The 28-year-old defender has previously spoken about Messi’s influence on his generation, describing him as a player of a different class and saying he had never seen another player like him.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar and also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.