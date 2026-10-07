NAF crash: ‘You didn’t say you wouldn’t return from Abuja’ — Bako’s partner

The partner of Flight Lieutenant I.S. Bako, one of the 25 people killed in Tuesday’s Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, has mourned the deceased officer in an emotional social media post.

Joanna Yakubu, in a TikTok post on Tuesday, recalled her last conversation with Bako, a co-pilot aboard the ill-fated aircraft.

Yakubu said Bako had told her he was travelling to Abuja but gave no indication that he would not return.

“It actually Abuja you told me you are going to and you didn’t mention you will not come back. You left me,” she wrote.

The NAF aircraft, with registration number NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed into the swamps of Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the Nigerian Air Force, 25 people were on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers. No survivor was found.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said search-and-rescue operations were immediately activated following the crash.

Ejodame said NAF 931 was conducting a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred, adding that rescue efforts were conducted in coordination with relevant authorities.

“No survivors have been found,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, condoled with the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims.

Aneke described the crash as “a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation” and assured the bereaved families of the full support of the Service.

Those killed

The deceased crew members were identified as Squadron Leader MI Aburime, flight captain; Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje, co-pilot; Flight Lieutenant IS Bako, co-pilot; Warrant Officer Abubakar A, aircraft technician; and Corporal Uguru HC, aircraft technician.

The passengers were identified as Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus, Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye, Flying Officer IM Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F, Master Warrant Officer Matini BA, Warrant Officer Nuhu FS, Flight Sergeant James RB, Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI, Sergeant Ani AE, Sergeant Izibenikien SI, Sergeant Alafuka C, Sergeant Mbadugha AN, Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC, Lance Corporal Eledan GE, Mrs Ezeh Nneka, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.

The NAF said Aneke had ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.