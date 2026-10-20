Otti, Wabara mourn Prof Greg Ibe, Uduaghan

Otti

Gregory University declares seven days of mourning for founder

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, have mourned the deaths of Professor Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, founder of Gregory University, Uturu, and former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Otti and Wabara described Ibe’s death as a major loss to Abia State and Nigeria, while Wabara also paid tribute to Uduaghan’s contributions to governance and public service.

Their tributes came as Gregory University declared seven days of mourning in honour of its founder and proprietor, who died following health challenges.

Ibe, a professor of entrepreneurial management and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, was also a recipient of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti said he received the news of Ibe’s death with shock and sadness, recalling his contributions to education and research, particularly in Abia State.

The governor said he had hoped and prayed that the late professor, who had battled an illness for some time, would recover.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t. We cannot question God,” Otti said.

He urged the deceased’s family, friends and associates to draw strength from the life he lived and the legacies he left behind, appealing to them not to “mourn like those without hope”.

On behalf of his family, the Abia State Government and the people of the state, Otti commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

Wabara: Abia, Ndigbo lost a rare gem

Similarly, Wabara described Ibe’s death as a monumental loss to Abia State, Ndigbo and Nigeria, saying the late professor was one of Abia’s finest personalities whose impact on society would endure.

Wabara said he received the news of Ibe’s demise with rude shock and utter disbelief, adding that his contributions to education, philanthropy and human development, as well as his positive impact on countless lives, would remain legendary.

He said the late university founder would also be remembered for his advocacy and strong belief in the Abia Charter of Equity, which promotes power rotation in the interest of fairness and justice.

The former Senate President regretted that Ibe died at a time when his services and presence were still needed, particularly as Abia continued its quest for development.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

University declares seven days of mourning

Meanwhile, Gregory University has declared seven days of mourning for its founder, describing his death as a major loss to the university community and the education sector.

In a statement signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Cele Njoku, on behalf of the university management, the institution recalled that Ibe was the driving force behind its establishment in 2012 and remained committed to expanding access to education, particularly for less-privileged Nigerians.

As part of the mourning arrangements, the university directed that all flags on its campus be flown at half-mast.

It also opened condolence registers at the Vice-Chancellor’s Office in the Senate Building and at its liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The management further announced the suspension of social and sporting activities, including preparations for the second ASTEF Torch Run.

It appealed to Nigerians, parents, students, alumni, the National Universities Commission and the wider academic community to pray for the peaceful repose of Ibe’s soul and for strength for his immediate family and the university community.

The late professor is survived by six children and seven grandchildren. The university said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course, in line with the position of his royal family.

Wabara mourns former Delta governor, Uduaghan

In a separate condolence message, Wabara, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), mourned the death of Uduaghan, describing it as a painful loss to Delta State, the South-South region and Nigeria.

The former Senate President said Uduaghan’s contributions to governance and public service would remain part of his enduring legacy, noting that his death would be deeply felt by his family, political associates and the people of Delta State.

Wabara said Uduaghan made indelible marks as governor of Delta State under the PDP.

He extended his sympathies to the Uduaghan family and the government and people of Delta State, praying God to grant the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.