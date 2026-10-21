Macron lands in Saudi Arabia on surprise ‘solidarity’ visit

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on October 21, 2026. French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Riyadh in a surprise “solidarity” visit, making him the first Western leader to touch down in the kingdom since Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis intensified their attacks this month. (Photo by Benoit Tessier / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Riyadh where he is due to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, in a surprise “solidarity” visit after weeks of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Macron is the first Western leader to visit the kingdom since Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis intensified their attacks this month.

The trip is part of a Gulf tour to secure diesel and petrol supplies as Macron seeks to bring down energy prices following violent protests in France sparked by rising living costs that have created a political crisis for the president.

“The president of the republic is travelling to Saudi Arabia this afternoon to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” a statement from Macron’s office said.

The visit aimed to “demonstrate France’s solidarity with the kingdom in the face of the attacks carried out by the Houthis against its territory, and to continue efforts undertaken on securing and diversifying hydrocarbon supplies”, it added.

In recent weeks, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have reached an unprecedented scale, forcing Riyadh airport to shut and the postponement of a major investment conference.

A Houthi attempt to blockade Saudi ports is also hampering oil exports from the kingdom.

AFP