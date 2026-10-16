Heavy security at Oyebanji’s second-term inauguration

There was heavy deployment of security personnel around the Ado-Ekiti Pavilion, venue for the second-term inauguration of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security personnel, comprising the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) were seen manning strategic locations around the venue.

Some of the law enforcement officers were also stationed at designated locations in Ado-Ekiti metropolis as early as 8:00 a.m, while vehicles were subjected to thorough security checks before being allowed into the pavilion.

The venue of the inauguration was filled to capacity by the citizens, including members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Among the dignitaries for the inauguration were Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; former Gov. Kayode Fayemi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Gov. Segun Oni; and Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Others include Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara; Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; and former Gov. Ayo Fayose.

The Police Command in the state had on Friday assured residents of adequate security during the inauguration and urged the citizens to remain calm and be law-abiding.

The command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, in a statement said the deployment of adequate number of personnel was aimed at maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring the smooth conduct.

NAN reports that Oyebanji was reelected during the June 20 governorship election. (NAN)