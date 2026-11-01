2027: PDP members back Uba Sani over road projects

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State have declared support for Governor Uba Sani’s re-election bid in 2027, citing road construction projects executed by his administration in their communities.

The residents said they were impressed by the governor’s infrastructure development efforts and would support his re-election despite belonging to the opposition party.

One of them, Adamu Danburam, a PDP coordinator in his community, said he would vote for Uba Sani because the governor had provided infrastructure that the PDP failed to deliver while in power.

“I am a staunch PDP member, but for us, politics is about individuals. Although we belong to the PDP, I will vote for Uba Sani because he has done for me what the PDP could not do.

“Even as a PDP coordinator in my area, I will vote for Uba Sani because we should vote for someone who knows our community and has done something to improve our lives. I support him because he has constructed a road for us,” he said.

Danburam, however, urged the governor to sustain the development drive, expressing hope that a second term would provide an opportunity to address other pressing needs of the community.

He appealed for the provision of a hospital, electricity and potable water for Birnin Da’a village.

Another PDP member, Dogara Mohammed, said he had never defected from the opposition party but would vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 in appreciation of the road project.

“Everybody knows that I have never changed political parties, but this time, I will vote for the APC because of the road he constructed through our town.

“The road will benefit many people, including future generations. It will also help many people across the country, especially those who use it to travel,” he said.

Mohammed said residents were prepared to reciprocate the governor’s intervention by supporting his re-election.

Similarly, Hassan Adamu Abdullahi said the road construction had eased longstanding transportation difficulties faced by farmers, particularly during the rainy season when poor road conditions made it difficult to convey agricultural produce to markets.

He said the road linking Gurundafi, Soba and Turawa had significantly improved movement, enabling residents to reach their destinations within minutes.

“Before the road was constructed, we faced serious difficulties because of the poor road network. It was difficult to transport our farm produce to markets, especially during the rainy season.

“But now, Governor Uba Sani has constructed a road linking Gurundafi, Soba and Turawa. We can reach our destinations easily within a few minutes. We are truly grateful,” he said.

The residents said the project would improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, stimulate economic activities and enhance access to neighbouring communities.

The Soba road project is among several infrastructure interventions undertaken by the Kaduna State Government across the state.

Other projects include the 15-kilometre road linking Kasuwar Magani to Wusar in Kajuru Local Government Area and the 23-kilometre road connecting Madaci to Madakiya and extending to Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna.