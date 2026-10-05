FG commissions 10 diagnostic, three cancer centres — Pate

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Federal Government has completed 10 radiodiagnostic centres and three cancer centres across Nigeria as part of efforts to transform the country’s healthcare system, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has said.

Pate disclosed this in Bauchi while speaking during the commissioning of a radiodiagnostic centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

He said the 10 diagnostic centres were executed through MedSafe and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), describing the development as the largest expansion of health infrastructure and equipment in Nigeria’s history.

According to him, the foundation for the Bauchi diagnostic centre was laid about two years ago, and the facility has now been completed alongside nine others located in different parts of the country.

“This marks the largest expansion of health infrastructure and equipment in Nigeria’s history,” Pate said.

He explained that the facilities were designed to provide Nigerians with access to modern diagnostic services and quality healthcare, while also supporting training and research.

Pate said the commissioning of the Bauchi facility would be followed by the commissioning of another centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, while the remaining eight diagnostic centres had already been completed across the country.

He described the projects as a major step in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to revamp the health sector through the provision of modern diagnostic equipment, infrastructure and improved hospital services.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government had completed three cancer centres as part of the broader healthcare transformation programme.

He commended the collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments, stressing that such partnerships were essential to expanding access to quality healthcare services across the country.

Pate further announced that preparations were underway for the establishment of six major multi-specialty hospitals, with one to be located in each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

He said the planned hospitals would further expand the country’s healthcare infrastructure and access to specialised medical services.

The minister thanked the Bauchi State Government for its cooperation and support, saying the Federal Government remained committed to working with subnational governments to improve healthcare delivery and the wellbeing of Nigerians.