CJN swears in 57 new SANs, calls for integrity, reform in justice system

By Innocent Anaba

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Monday, swore in 57 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, at the Supreme Court Compex, Abuja.

Among those elevated was Adedayo Adesina, a legal practitioner, reform advocate, and co-founder of Oyewole & Adesina, whose career has been marked by excellence in advocacy, judicial reform, and public service.

Speaking during the special session of the Supreme Court marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 Legal Year, Justice Kekere-Ekun described the conferment of the SAN rank as a moment of “solemn reflection and renewed commitment to the noble calling of justice.”

She urged the new SANs to uphold the dignity of the rank, warning that the privilege could be withdrawn if abused.

“This occasion is not merely a celebration of time passing, but a call to take stock, reflect on our challenges and achievements, and recommit ourselves to the ideals of justice, fairness, and service to the Nigerian people,” the CJN said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun also paid tribute to four eminent jurists who passed away during the last legal year, including former Chief Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais and three retired Supreme Court justices. She praised their “unwavering commitment to justice” and extended condolences to their families and the families of judicial staff lost during the year.

The CJN highlighted major reforms undertaken in the judiciary over the past year, including:

Petition Resolution: All pending petitions before the National Judicial Council, NJC, were resolved, with sanctions imposed where necessary and exonerations granted to those unjustly accused. A serial frivolous petitioner was barred from filing further petitions, while errant lawyers were referred to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee, LPDC.

Court Modernization: Case management systems were streamlined, court records digitized, and a new Court Records Processing Unit established to drastically reduce missing files.

Improved Access to Justice: A Central Information Unit and Case Continuation Unit now allow lawyers and litigants to track case progress with ease.

Digitization: The Nigerian Case Management System, NCMS, is set for nationwide rollout, enabling e-filing of appeals and reducing delays caused by physical filings.

Automation: The Supreme Court’s Notary Public Unit is now fully automated, with an Electronic Notary Register, ENR, for centralized tracking of certified Notaries.

Staff Welfare: Salaries and allowances were paid promptly, welfare packages improved, and constructive engagement with JUSUN helped avoid strikes.

The CJN reported that the Supreme Court heard 2,280 matters, including 560 appeals, and delivered 369 judgments, a significant rise from the previous year’s 247.

On anti-corruption efforts, she noted that the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO, continued to work with agencies like the EFCC, which secured 1,417 convictions in 2025, and the ICPC, which initiated 43 new cases and secured nine convictions.

Adedayo was born in Kano to the late Engr. Gbadebo Timothy Adesina and the late Mrs. Funmilayo Oluwatoyin Adesina, and hails from Ogbomosho, Oyo State. He graduated top of his class from the University of Jos in 2008, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2009, and later earned an LL.M. in Banking and Finance Law from the University of London.

His 15-year legal career has seen him work with leading law firms such as Dele Olaniyan & Co., Templars, and Wole Olanipekun & Co., before co-founding Oyewole & Adesina, where he serves as Managing Partner.

Adedayo played a pivotal role in reform initiatives under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, including drafting the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2021 (Omnibus Bill) and developing Practice Directions for Small Claims Courts across several states — reforms that have significantly improved access to justice and commercial dispute resolution.

Recognised by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his contributions to Nigeria’s ease-of-doing-business reforms, Adedayo continues to mentor young lawyers and contribute to scholarship on corporate governance, finance law, and judicial reform.

He is a Notary Public, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, and an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), and BRIPAN.

A reception in Adedayo’s honour would be held at Centre Point Event Centre, Maitama, Abuja, attended by colleagues, friends, and dignitaries, including Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Chairman of the Body of SANs Prof. Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, and NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN.

His elevation, along with the 56 others, is widely seen as a recognition of their exceptional contribution to Nigeria’s legal profession and justice system.