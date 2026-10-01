Bandits reportedly kidnap travellers in Imo

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By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Armed men suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped travellers along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers intercepted two commercial buses travelling from Onitsha to Owerri around the Umunoha axis of the expressway on Thursday morning.

The source said several passengers were reportedly abducted, although the exact number of victims had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

According to the source, the attackers allegedly took advantage of slow-moving traffic caused by cattle crossing the expressway.

“The buses were coming from Onitsha side of the road; it seems they were returning from Lagos.

“Many people were kidnapped. They usually launch attacks when their cattle are crossing the road because they know vehicles will slow down,” the source said.

The latest incident comes amid reports of kidnapping along the road in recent times, with some victims reportedly released after payment of ransom.

The source also alleged that a man and his daughter were abducted along the road about three weeks ago and were reportedly released after a ransom of N29 million was paid.

However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident could not be independently verified.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, had yet to respond to enquiries on the latest incident as of the time of filing this report.