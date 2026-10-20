2027: Wike’s political calculations have shaped Rivers politics — APC chieftain

Wike

Dike hails rapprochement with Fubara

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princewill Dike, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the “political Chike Obi of Rivers State,” citing his political calculations, strategic manoeuvres and ability to win elections.

Dike, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer and political commentator, said on Tuesday that Wike had demonstrated an understanding of Rivers politics, adding that his influence and ability to build political alliances had continued to shape the state’s political landscape.

Dike recalled that in 2014, he watched a television appearance on the African Independent Television (AIT) in which former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, reportedly expressed interest in contesting the 2015 Rivers State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the expectation that Wike would support his ambition.

According to Dike, Ajumogobia was said to have withdrawn from the race after Wike declared his governorship ambition, reportedly acknowledging Wike’s political understanding as comparable to his own knowledge of the law.

Dike said the episode reinforced his conviction that Wike possessed an uncommon grasp of political strategy, which distinguished him among political actors in Rivers State.

He recalled that following Wike’s victory over the political camp of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi in the 2015 governorship election, he described the FCT minister as the political “wizard of Rivers State”, a nickname he said reflected Wike’s political influence and strategic approach.

Dike said the description of Wike as the political Chike Obi of Rivers State was also appropriate, given what he characterised as the minister’s “ingenious political permutations, calculations and ability to navigate complex political situations”.

His latest assessment followed developments involving Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and their respective supporters, whom he described as an extended family of political stakeholders in the state.

Dike welcomed the apparent rapprochement between the two political leaders and their supporters, describing it as a significant step towards reconciliation and unity in Rivers State.

The APC chieftain attributed Wike’s continued political relevance not only to his strategic calculations but also to what he described as his generosity and willingness to forgive former political associates with whom he had disagreements.

According to him, Wike’s reported readiness to welcome former adversaries back into his political fold without dwelling on past disagreements had helped him sustain relationships and consolidate his influence.

Dike, who has consistently advocated political reconciliation in Rivers State, said the latest development supported his earlier position that the disagreements would eventually give way to renewed cooperation.

He expressed hope that the development would create an opportunity for political stakeholders to work together and usher in a period of greater understanding and cooperation in the state.

“The development is the beginning of a new political chapter in Rivers State. The apparent rapprochement had given me reasons to celebrate. Rivers State is now moving towards becoming one political family,” he said.

Dike also praised Wike’s willingness to forgive former associates, navigate political challenges and rebuild relationships, arguing that these qualities had contributed to his standing in Rivers politics and his description of the minister as the “father of Rivers politics”.