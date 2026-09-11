Pioneer NIA DG Albert Horsfall dies at 84

The pioneer director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Albert Horsfall has died at the age of 84.

Horsfall’s death was announced in a statement issued by his son, Donald Horsfall, on behalf of the family.

According to the family, the former intelligence chief died “peacefully after a fulfilled and impactful life dedicated to God, family, community, Rivers State, and Nigeria”.

The family described Horsfall as a dedicated public servant who contributed significantly to the country during his lifetime.

It said he served Nigeria with “uncommon dedication, integrity, and patriotism, leaving behind an enduring legacy of leadership, wisdom, and selfless service”.

“As one of the founding fathers of Rivers State and an elder statesman of national repute, Chief Horsfall made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the State and the country,” the statement reads.

“His counsel, courage, and commitment to justice, peace, and good governance earned him the admiration of generations of leaders and citizens alike.”

Horsfall was regarded as one of the prominent figures in Nigeria’s intelligence and public service history, having served as the pioneer director-general of the NIA.

The family said details of his funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Vanguard News