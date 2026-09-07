LAWMA sacks sweepers, arrests two over illegal dumping

LAWMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has disengaged some street sweepers, their supervisors and the service provider after investigations linked them to indiscriminate waste dumping along the Oworonshoki-Berger axis of the state.

The authority also arrested two suspected illegal waste dumpers in the area.

Speaking on the development at the weekend, LAWMA Managing Director, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the action followed sustained surveillance and investigation of the median, which had been identified as a recurring waste blackspot.

According to him, the sweepers confessed to dumping waste at the location.

Gbadegesin said the sweepers, their supervisors and the service provider were disengaged to demonstrate the authority’s commitment to ensuring that personnel and contractors involved in waste management upheld the required standards.

He said LAWMA would continue to investigate recurring waste hotspots and take appropriate action against anyone found contributing to indiscriminate waste disposal, regardless of their position within the waste management system.

“Our responsibility is to keep Lagos clean, and everyone involved in that responsibility must play their part. Where our investigations establish that anyone is contributing to the problem, appropriate action will be taken. There will be no exceptions,” he said.

In a related development, LAWMA’s enforcement team arrested two suspected illegal waste dumpers, including Timileyin Ojo, a load carrier accused of using a wheelbarrow to dump waste on the road median around the Berger-Oworonshoki axis.

The second suspect, a suspected cart pusher, was arrested for allegedly engaging in unauthorised waste collection in the same area.

The suspects were taken to the Oshodi Task Force Office (Mobile Court) for further investigation and prosecution under relevant environmental laws of Lagos State.

Gbadegesin urged residents, businesses and waste collectors to dispose of waste through approved channels and patronise only assigned Private Sector Participants (PSPs).

He also stressed that waste management personnel and service providers must adhere to the same environmental standards expected of other stakeholders.

“The authority will sustain surveillance along the Berger-Oworonshoki axis and other identified waste hotspots, with further enforcement actions to be taken where investigations establish violations,” he said.

LAWMA urged residents to report cases of indiscriminate dumping and unauthorised waste collection through appropriate channels and support efforts to maintain a cleaner Lagos.