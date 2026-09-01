Customs generates N1.38trn, seizes smuggled goods worth N61.3bn in 2 months

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated N1.38 trillion in July and August while intercepting smuggled goods with a combined Duty Paid Value exceeding N61.3 billion.

The National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, DCC Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Joint Security News Briefing by security and law enforcement agencies.

Maiwada said the revenue comprised N784.66 billion generated in July and N595.58 billion collected in August.

He said the Apapa Area Command recorded a historic N323 billion monthly revenue in July before setting a new single-day record of N28.1 billion on Aug. 18.

According to him, the latest daily record surpassed the previous benchmark of N20.1 billion set in September 2025.

Maiwada said Customs processed 90,985 Single Goods Declarations and 8,873 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports during the two-month period.

He said the service also sustained its fight against smuggling, arms trafficking, narcotics, money laundering, terrorism financing and wildlife trafficking.

The spokesman said enforcement operations by Area Commands and Federal Operations Units yielded seizures valued at more than N61.3 billion.

He said a major breakthrough was recorded on Aug. 17, when Customs intercepted 399 Jojef pump-action rifles and 535 firearm components at Tin Can Island Port.

Maiwada said the recovered firearms were formally handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) for further action.

He said two suspects connected with the arms consignment were remanded for further investigation.

“This operation underscores the Service’s expanding role in preventing the movement of illicit arms and other security-threatening commodities through Nigeria’s ports and borders,” he said.

Maiwada added that Customs also intercepted 3,300 cartridges of explosives at the Seme border and handed them over to the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the Kano/Jigawa Command intercepted 827,800 Saudi Riyals, 73,300 dollars and 15,957 pounds allegedly concealed in footwear.

“The recovered foreign currencies and a suspect were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation,” he said.

Maiwada said Customs also intercepted goods worth N3.24 billion in Zone A, recovered N728.98 million in lost revenue and seized 1,439.9 kilogrammes of synthetic cannabis.

He said other seizures included controlled tablets, rice, sugar, cannabis, expired noodles and 310,000 sticks of cigarettes.

The spokesman said the Apapa Command also handed over nine containers of narcotics and unregistered pharmaceuticals valued at N53.39 billion to NDLEA and NAFDAC.

On wildlife protection, he said Customs rescued two lion cubs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and a baby gorilla in Kano.

He said four suspects linked to wildlife trafficking networks were arrested, while 220 kg of pangolin scales and 74 kg of ivory were among other recovered wildlife products.

Maiwada said the Service would continue to leverage technology, intelligence sharing, risk-management systems and inter-agency collaboration to secure Nigeria’s borders.

He said customs remained committed to facilitating legitimate trade while disrupting illicit commerce and criminal networks threatening national security and economic stability.