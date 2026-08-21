The Beetle returns as Chinese Ora

By Theodore Opara

Although, the Beetle may have been rested by Volkswagen, but that is not the end of the popular two-door car which ruled the auto space in the 1970. This time around GWM, a leading Chinese brand has taken over from where the German company stopped by cloning the Beetle and giving it a more modern look, including its electric version.

The cloned Beetle is known as GWM Ora Ballet Cat with a power boost to complete the repacking.

The Ora Ballet Cat electric hatchback, nicknamed the Volkswagen Beetle clone for its resemblance to the iconic German model. The new variant of this vehicle prepared for the market launch with a power boost and a new name variant.

The Ora Ballet Cat entered the Chinese market in 2022 with a price range of 193,000 – 223,000 yuan (28,480 – 32,905 USD). It was an electric hatchback with exterior styling inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle. It adopts similar proportions with pronounced wheel arches, an almost flat windscreen, and a sloped roofline.

Positioned as a car for women, the Ballet Cat offers a “Lady Driving Mode” that keeps extra distance from vehicles ahead. However, the Ballet Cat turned into a massive flop with cumulative deliveries of 8,523 units from July 2022 to June 2026 (according to China EV DataTracker).

For some reason, GWM keeps the Ballet Cat in the Ora line. Moreover, the company prepared to release the updated variant of this model. According to information from the Chinese regulator, its name could be changed to Ora 6. It will allow this Beetle clone to align with the brand’s latest naming strategy.

Previously, GWM launched the Ora 5 hatchback, which has already reached Italy. Soon the Ora 7 electric wagon will also enter the market as GWM distances itself from cat branding.

The updated Ora Ballet Cat retains the exterior design language of the ongoing variant. It has “cute” headlights integrated into the fenders and a lot of chrome-plated elements around the body. The car’s charging ports sit in the front fenders. Dimensions are 4401/1853/1681 mm with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The Ballet Cat rides on 18-inch wheels. Its curb weight is 1,750 kg.

The updated Ora Ballet Cat has an electric motor which delivers 150 kW (201 hp) as against 126 kW (169 hp) for the outgoing model, thereby increasing power by 40 hp.

The top speed of the new Ballet Cat rose from 155 km/h to 180 km/h. The car has an LFP battery pack from the GWM subsidiary Svolt.

However, its capacity has yet to be revealed.