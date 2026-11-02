Constitution amendment must protect IGP, CPs from abuse — Okiro

Former Inspector-General of Police and one-time Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Okiro, in this interview, speaks on the proposed establishment of state police, funding, training and safeguards against possible abuse by state governors.

The amendment to Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution on State Police has received the concurrence of about 30 State Houses of Assembly. But one of the core issues is funding, especially given the paucity of funds. How do you think this can be addressed?

When the amendment receives presidential assent, the dual police structure will come into effect. From then on, state governments will have to fund the respective police forces in their states. They have to source the funds. After all, they have been supporting the Nigeria Police Force all these years.

As a Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue states, and later as the IGP, I can attest to the operational and funding support given to the police by state governments. A number of them purchase patrol vehicles for most of the state, area commands and divisions in their respective states. Some, like Lagos, have set up State Security Trust Funds for this purpose. So, I have no doubt in my mind that they will do this effectively.

Like I said before, Lagos State, which established Operation Sweep 30 years ago, has demonstrated that it is possible. It has the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, a state-of-the-art surveillance system, as well as a world-class Forensic Analysis Centre. For over 30 years, Lagos has been equipping Operation Sweep, which morphed into the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), with modern vehicles and communication equipment. It even has drones and, I think, a helicopter for policing. So, the state is ready.

Similarly, Enugu State also has a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, known as the Enugu State Digital Surveillance Control Centre, for effective surveillance of the state. The sophisticated security infrastructure, which comes with facilities for DNA analysis, is aimed at promoting scientific, evidence-based justice and the war against crime.

You see, security is essential to all aspects of development. In fact, it is the pivot around which all aspects of development, social, educational and economic, revolve. No investor will invest resources in an unsafe state, and that makes security very crucial.

Besides, Chapter Two of the Nigerian Constitution says that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. That makes it incumbent on federal and state governments to ensure this to the letter.

I agree that some governors are grappling with the regular payment of salaries to teachers and nurses. I know state police will be one of the essential services in any state. If a governor cannot pay teachers, he must still pay the police. Should a governor face difficulties, the Federal Government can step in to help with salaries and other obligations.

The fact is that many governors have been providing operational vehicles to the police for many decades. These governors also have security votes, and federal allocations to states have been on the rise for some time now. So, I think we can be hopeful because the decentralisation of policing will enhance the security and welfare of the people, the major reasons for the existence of government.

The issue of training is another central matter. How can this be addressed?

The current police force has its curriculum at the police colleges, Police Academy and specialised training institutions across the country. Since this dual structure will come into effect, the course content can be harmonised. Besides, that means each state has to set up its police colleges while retaining the existing course curriculum.

There is no doubt that Nigeria is under-policed by all international standards, and with this decentralisation, the manpower requirement can be met in no time. Nigeria has many qualified but unemployed school certificate holders, National Diploma and degree holders in such areas as Criminology, Sociology, Psychology and Law who can be absorbed into the respective state police forces.

More importantly, Nigeria has thousands of qualified lecturers, including retired police officers, who are ready to teach at and manage these proposed police colleges. Interestingly, under the amendment, the State Police Council will formulate policing policies in their respective states, manage recruitment and training of new intakes, and ensure accountability to the people.

The possibility of abuse by state governments is an issue, especially during elections. How do you think this should be addressed?

Provisions should be made in the law to ensure that the offices of the Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police are insulated from abuse. I had recommended that the office of the IGP be tenured, which is now contained in the Police Act Amendment 2024. The amendment empowers the IGP to complete his four-year term instead of the previous civil service requirement of retiring at the age of 60 or after 35 years in service.

In that regard, the IGP cannot be removed from office except for reasons of misconduct or gross violation of the Constitution. That should be extended to Commissioners of Police. Their removal should be approved by a two-thirds majority of the Senate or the State House of Assembly for the IGP and CPs, respectively.

As contained in the amendment, the State Police Council should have direct oversight, while the Commissioner of Police, who will be appointed by the governor, will be the secretary of the council. He will serve a single term of four years.

Here lies the fear of abuse by state governors, as was the case during the First Republic, when regional premiers used the police against the opposition. But there must be safeguards in this case. Governors could become so powerful that they exploit their positions. There should be checks and balances to make it impossible for a governor to have 100 per cent control. This is a federation, and no governor should be able to take actions detrimental to other states. If such actions occur, there must be clear consequences written into the law.

The legislation clearly bars governors from deploying state police for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes. It stipulates that the President and governors may issue only lawful, general policy directions in writing and prohibits any directive targeting named persons, political parties or groups, or requiring violations of rights.

Of course, there are also tight restrictions on the deployment and removal of police chiefs to prevent abuse. This is in addition to the Complaints Response Unit in each state, which will handle complaints against the police. This is also a check. All these fears are anticipated and addressed in the bill.

Interestingly, the National Assembly will prescribe national minimum standards for recruitment, training, vetting, promotions, discipline, use of force, firearms, complaints procedures, accountability, data management and professional conduct. States may set higher standards but cannot go below the federal baseline.