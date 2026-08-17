Nigerian newspapers review: Why Adeleke won again in Osun

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with an explainer on the reasons why Governor Ademola Adeleke defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) again in Osun State.

Another headline features the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saying it has recovered $60 million from indigenous oil and gas firm Nestoil Limited.

Vanguard also reports that imports are choking the textile industry, rising to N1.1 trillion in two years.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that the opposition’s victory has brought the power of the people to the fore and raised the stakes for the APC in 2027.

The Punch reports that President Bola Tinubu disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over claims that the state-owned Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries may never work.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu, who phoned to congratulate the re-elected Governor Adeleke hours before he was declared winner, saying that the outcome of the keenly contested poll demonstrated a fitting assurance that democracy would continue to thrive in Nigeria.

Vanguard News