30,356 FG retirees get N3.82bn backlog payment

By Victir Ahiuma-Young

There is relief for 30,356 Federal Government retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS, as the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has disbursedaa N3.82 billion in accrued pension arrears to them.

The Directorate disclosed that it paid a total of N3,817,568,592.80 in pension arrears to affected DBS pensioners across the Parastatals Pension Department, PaPD, Defunct and Transferred Agencies Pension Department, DTAPD, and Tertiary, Education and Health Pension Department, TEHPD.

The payment, according to the Directorate’s Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi,

represents accrued arrears arising from the Back-End Computation, BEC, Review Exercise conducted by PTAD to address and resolve complaints relating to pension computations and outstanding entitlements of DBS pensioners.

According to the Directorate, the disbursement demonstrates its sustained commitment to addressing verified outstanding obligations and improving the welfare of pensioners under its mandate.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, expressed “appreciation to the affected DBS pensioners for their cooperation throughout the review process.”

Odunaiya reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to the timely, transparent and accountable payment of verified pension entitlements.

She noted that the “payment also reflects the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to addressing pension-related issues and strengthening pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme.”

She said the Directorate would continue to engage with DBS pensioners and work towards the prompt resolution of pension-related complaints.

PTAD further assured pensioners of its commitment to delivering efficient, transparent and accountable administration of the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The latest disbursement follows the Back-End Computation Review Exercise, which was designed to resolve complaints concerning pension computations and outstanding entitlements of retirees under PTAD’s mandate.

The Directorate added that it would “sustain efforts to identify and settle verified outstanding pension obligations”, while improving its engagement with pensioners across the various departments under its purview.