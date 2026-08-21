‘We won’t tolerate it’ – IGP warns politicians against recruiting youth for violence

IGP Disu

Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has cautioned politicians against turning young Nigerians into tools for political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the police will act against those who attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

Disu gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja at the National Youth Leadership and Security Dialogue organised by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of activities marking the 2026 International Youth Day.

The IGP said the police would work to ensure a peaceful electoral environment but would not shield anyone involved in violence, voter intimidation, the use of weapons or destruction of property during the election period.

“We will protect the integrity of the electoral environment. But let me be equally clear, we will not protect violence,” he said.

Disu urged political leaders to stop recruiting or funding youths to attack opponents, warning that such actions could expose young people to criminal activities and long-term consequences.

“We will not tolerate the recruitment or mobilisation of young Nigerians for political violence,” the police chief said.

He appealed to politicians across party lines not to arm youths, finance violent activities or encourage them to attack fellow citizens for political purposes.

“Do not recruit our young people to fight your political battles. Do not arm them. Do not finance violence. Do not incite them against their fellow citizens,” Disu said.

He also warned political actors against giving young people the impression that they would be protected after being used to commit crimes.

“Do not encourage them to commit crimes today and promise to protect them tomorrow,” he added.

According to Disu, Nigeria’s political leaders must consider the long-term consequences of electoral violence on the country’s young population.

“Nigeria cannot build a secure and prosperous future by destroying the generation that is expected to inherit that future,” he said.

The IGP also drew attention to the growing role of social media in political conflicts, saying violence could be fuelled without physical gatherings.

“It can begin on a smartphone,” he said, identifying misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, cyberbullying, impersonation, deepfakes and coordinated online attacks as emerging threats.

He said such activities could heighten tensions, damage individuals’ reputations, provoke violence offline and weaken citizens’ trust in democratic institutions.

Disu consequently urged young Nigerians to scrutinise information before sharing or acting on it.

“To every young Nigerian holding a smartphone, I say: your digital footprint is part of your citizenship. Before you forward a message, verify it. Before you publish an allegation, establish the facts,” he said.