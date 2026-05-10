XENOPHOBIA: S/Africa should pay compensation — Amb. Olumoko

By Olayinka Ajayi

Ambassador Thompson Olufunso Olumoko is a veteran career diplomat, retired, who notably served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. In this interview, Olumoko speaks on the need for President Bola Tinubu, while opting for diplomatic approach in resolving xenophobic attacks against Africans in South Africa, should put Nigeria’s economy in order. Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the needless violent attacks by South Africans on other African countries in their space?*

The attacks should be condemned in the harshest terms. These are not only recurrent but are often violent, including looting, burning down shops, wounding foreigners, and in some cases, outright murder, as in the recent cases of two Nigerians. The government of South Africa owes it a duty not only to effectively check this recurrent orgy of violence against Africans, Nigerians in particular, and ensure that the South African perpetrators face the full wrath of the law, and that adequate compensation is paid to the affected foreigners. Nevertheless, it needs to be pointed out that some obnoxious Nigerians, wittingly or unwittingly, invited this carnage upon their heads. International practices demand respect for your host countries’ customs, rules, and regulations. How do you expect your hosts to treat you civilly when you go there and start claiming territories, conferring on yourselves royal titles, offending their sensibilities, and flouting their laws with impunity? No society will tolerate that. Even here in Nigeria, such a foreigner would be kicked out of the country. Also, let us bear in mind that xenophobia is not only a South African phenomenon. It is an old phenomenon worldwide, in particular when economic and social pressures arise. Let us recall that in 1969, under Busia, Ghana expelled Nigerians. In1983, under Shagari, Nigeria also expelled Ghanaians. These were results of political pressures occasioned by economic hardship and joblessness.

What approach has the African Union proffered to prevent the violence, and why have they had limited impact so far?

Undoubtedly, the AU has condemned the concept of xenophobia in intra-continental relations. It has also expressed its concerns and discomfiture over the recurrent and violent xenophobic attacks against co-Africans in South Africa. Initially, to foreclose such deleterious developments, the AU adopted instruments, resolutions, and diplomatic measures. These include the promotion of African unity and integration. This entails Africans seeing themselves as being from one continent rather than from one nationality or the other. Secondly, there is the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence, and Right of Establishment. These are aimed at easing visa restrictions and improving the treatment of co-Africans. Thirdly, there are human rights instruments to protect migrants from discrimination. However, these and other lofty instruments have been implemented more in the breach than in essence. The factors responsible for this are not far-fetched. Firstly, they are unpopular nationally, and governments are generally wary of issues relating to migration because they are often politically costly. Secondly, joblessness and other economic pressures fuel anti-foreigner sentiments. Thirdly, the AU’s enforcement powers are weak and very limited.

How can the government of South Africa balance its constitutional commitment to human rights with domestic political pressure to restrict foreign nationals in the labour and business sectors?

There are indeed competing pressures in South Africa. On paper, she tries to balance, albeit tenuously, the strong post-apartheid human rights provisions in her constitution, which guarantee, among other things, dignity and protection from discrimination to everyone, with not appearing to discriminate openly against foreigners as her citizens often demand. To protect the interest of her nationals, South Africa regulates who may work, own businesses, or stay legally in the country. The government also issues work permits, business visas, and residency documents. In view of increasing domestic political pressure on the South African government from unemployed citizens and traders, it has put in place stronger local economic protection. Some involve tighter licensing, enforcement raids, and the reservation of certain small-scale businesses exclusively for South Africans. Let us bear in mind that the economic conditions of the average black South African have not improved post-apartheid. In fact, according to many analysts, the majority of black South Africans are even worse off. Consequently, they turn their frustration, grievances, and anger on other Africans, especially those in business who own shops, run one establishment or another, or are just trying to eke out a decent living. The government has resorted to towing a delicate line. While officially it condemns xenophobia and xenophobic attacks, in the same breath it acknowledges citizens’ economic and social frustration and the need to enforce immigration and business laws strictly. Needless to state that, in view of the ongoing tension, the balance will remain unstable.

What role should bilateral relations play in addressing economic grievances that fuel anti-immigrant sentiment?

Bilateral relations play a crucial role in addressing anti-immigrant sentiments, particularly as it relates to South Africa. Of course, your readers will recall the gargantuan role Nigeria and Nigerians played in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. Nigeria was estimated to have expended over $60 billion in cash and kind in her campaign to liberate South Africans from the grips of apartheid. Nigeria offered scholarships, granted asylum, and issued passports to targeted members of the ANC. Thabo Mbeki once lived in the 1004 Quarters in Lagos. Nigerian civil servants made monthly contributions from their salaries to the then South African Relief Fund. A rotation of top Nigerian diplomats chaired the UN Anti-Apartheid Committee until it wound up.

Though Nigeria was far from the frontline of South Africa, given the enormity of her commitment and support for the anti-apartheid movement, she was designated a Frontline State.

Nevertheless, and in view of the ongoing sad turn of events, Nigeria still takes her bilateral relations with South Africa very seriously. Way back in 1991, both countries at the highest level established a Binational Commission, which is a strategic body charged with handling key issues germane to the interests of both countries, political, economic, social, technical, consular, etc. This body is convened regularly, and one of the issues it has been seized with is the recurrent xenophobia and xenophobic attacks by South Africans against Nigerians. Diplomatic avenues are being pursued to de-escalate the tension and put in place feasible measures to prevent the recurrent emergence of xenophobic flare-ups.

Are there successful policy models from other countries?

Yes, there are models from other countries in dealing with irregular migrants and dousing anti-immigration sentiments. Regrettably, however, there are no models yet from any African country. The examples I can quote are from EU countries. Because of the incessant problem of irregular migration mainly from the Global South and Eastern European countries, most Western European countries like Italy, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland have put in place Assisted Voluntary Return programs. These programs vary in terms of remuneration paid and packages offered. The essence of the program is to induce irregular migrants to voluntarily opt to return to their countries of origin.

Once they have opted to depart voluntarily, the host government will arrange for their flights, offer them cash, which varies from country to country, and in some cases assist them with reintegration, capacity building, and even employment with the returning countries’ firms and businesses located in Nigeria. The most popular and successful among these Assisted Voluntary Return programs in Nigeria is that of Switzerland. Ultimately, the solution to irregular migration upheavals is for individual African countries to put their economic houses in order, provide jobs, and create opportunities for their teeming youths. This may not completely stop irregular migration, but it will lessen the number of those japa-ing and subjecting themselves to hardship and danger.

On the wake-up call on Nigeria to fix her economy…

In fact, this represents a call too many. Nigeria urgently needs to put her economic house in order and stop being the butt of jokes, with her nationals being harassed and ridiculed all over the world. God has blessed us abundantly, far better than most countries in the world. We have no one to blame but ourselves. The majority of our so-called problems are self-inflicted through greed, selfishness, insincerity of purpose, sabotage, corruption, and blatant thievery. Nigeria needs complete change, political, economic, and social. There is a need for national reorientation. We cannot be operating a first-world political system with a fourth-world mentality and ways of doing things. There is total societal decay, with infractions being committed with impunity and without stiff and harsh consequences. Nigeria should aim at taking her rightful place in the comity of nations as the leader of the Black World. It is Nigeria’s manifest destiny, as the most populous Black Nation on Earth, to put her house in order, particularly economically. This way, she would earn the respect of countries all over the world again. Once Nigeria’s economy becomes strong and competitive, all those countries shunning and harassing her citizens now will be falling over themselves, begging to enter Nigeria.

On Senator Oshiomhole’s call for seizure of South Africa’s businesses in Nigeria in retaliation for xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

This is counterproductive and inadvisable. The best option to resolve this crisis is a diplomatic one, and it should be pursued with effective measures, including stiff sanctions, put in place to discourage recurrence.

Senator Adams Oshiomole should bear in mind that just as South Africa has business interests in Nigeria, like MTN, DStv, and Protea, Nigeria too has business, religious, and cultural establishments in South Africa, like Globacom, Access, UBA, First Bank, Dangote, and Oando, etc. Consequently, we should not resort to the law of the jungle, which would exacerbate the problem instead of solving it. Diplomacy, in this case, is the best option.