Uche Montana’s Monica 2 crosses 10 million YouTube views in two days

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Uche Montana has hit a milestone after her latest release, Monica 2, pulled in more than 10 million YouTube views within just two days of going live.

The film premiered on May 2, 2026, on her channel, Uche Montana TV, and immediately gained wide attention, reflecting how fast-growing digital platforms are reshaping film consumption in Nollywood.

Engagement climbed rapidly from the moment it dropped. The project reportedly recorded over a million views within its first few hours, surged past four million shortly after, and continued its upward trajectory to six million within the first day. By the second day, it had crossed the 10 million mark.

Montana later acknowledged the response in a short note to fans, saying: “10M in 2 days. No explanation, just God.”

Monica 2 continues the storyline introduced in Monica, a project that also attracted significant online viewership earlier in 2026.

In this new chapter, Montana’s character faces emotional and domestic challenges, particularly strained ties with her mother, played by Blessing Onwukwe, while also navigating married life alongside her on-screen husband, portrayed by Joseph Momodu. John Ekanem also features in a supporting role.

The sequel has drawn positive reactions from viewers who point to its emotional tone, relatable conflicts, and focus on family dynamics and personal boundaries.

Its performance adds to a broader trend in Nollywood where YouTube releases are increasingly becoming major distribution channels. Similar success has been recorded by projects such as Omoni Oboli’s Love in Every Word series, which has accumulated tens of millions of views across instalments.

Vanguard News