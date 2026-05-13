Three family members abducted as gunmen invade Ogun estate

Suspected gunmen on Monday abducted three members of the same family after invading a residential estate in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred at Ipojo Golden Estate in the Oke-Eri area of the town around 7 p.m., when about 15 armed men reportedly stormed the estate with sophisticated weapons.

According to reports, the gunmen forcefully entered the residence, ransacked the building and whisked away the victims.

The head of the family, Yesiru Badewa, was said to be away on official duty when the attackers struck.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

According to him, the command has intensified tactical and intelligence operations aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the kidnappers.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the incident at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode, and has intensified tactical and intelligence operations to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

Babaseyi added that the command remained committed to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.