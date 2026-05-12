The architects of the abyss

By Oto’ Drama

Last week in Abuja, amidst the sterile air of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, attempted a daring feat of theological escape. With the practiced poise of a man who has spent twenty years mastering the art of the “moderate” sound bite, he declared: “Don’t think you are going to heaven. You are going to hell for taking the lives of innocent people.

The Sultan’s outing was a tragic attempt to further trample upon the memories of 20 million indigenous Hausa people who were slaughtered like chickens before his alien ancestors from Babylon to Futa Jalon forcefully overthrew the dynasties.“To the untrained ear, it sounded like a breakthrough. To the Western diplomat, it sounded like progress. But to anyone with a grasp of the blood-soaked history of the Sahel, it was the sound of a man inadvertently dooming his own ancestors to eternal fire while desperately trying to save a parasitic empire from the looming judgment of the modern world.

The Ancestral Paradox: A throne built on ash

The Sultan is the direct blood descendant of Usman dan Fodio, the Toronkawa Fulani cleric who, in 1804, raised the green banner of Jihad. That “Quest” was not an invitation to a scholarly debate; it was a violent, total-war campaign aimed at the utter destruction of the indigenous Hausa dynasties and the subjugation of every ethnic group in its path. If the Sultan’s new ruling holds—that taking “innocent lives” while shouting “Allahu Akbar” is an automatic ticket to hell—then the foundation of the Sokoto Caliphate is not built on “holy” ground, but on the charred remains of the damned.

From the battle of Tabkin Kwatto to the final destruction of the capital of Gobir in 1808, the Caliphate was forged through the exact same methodology the Sultan now condemns. The 19th-century chronicles boast of the thousands slaughtered and the millions enslaved to build the fiefdom that the Sultan now enjoys. These were not combatants; they were indigenous farmers, women, and children whose only “sin” was resisting a foreign, expansionist aristocracy. By the Sultan’s own logic, his ancestors—the “venerated” founders of his throne—are currently residing in the very hellfire he so casually threatens modern militias with. You cannot praise the fruit while condemning the tree that grew it.

The Sharia Shell Game: Parasitism as public policy

The hypocrisy of the Sultanate extends far beyond the spiritual realm and into the cold, hard mathematics of the Nigerian treasury. Today, 12 Northern states claim to operate under the absolute sovereignty of Sharia law. In these states, the “Hisbah” militia—a religious police force that operates as the Sultan’s street-level enforcers—daily engages in the ritual destruction of alcoholic beverages. They label these products “Haram” (forbidden). They humiliate non-Muslim traders. They destroy livelihoods in the name of purity. Yet, when the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meets in Abuja every month, these same Sharia states hold out their hands for their share of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and petroleum revenues generated almost entirely by the “sinful” South and the “Haram” alcohol industry.

They despise the drink, but they adore the tax. They are the ultimate economic parasites—enforcing a 7th-century moral code on their subjects while their governments are funded by the 21st-century vices of the people they look down upon. This is not piety; it is a sophisticated protection racket where the “infidel” pays for the privilege of being oppressed by the “faithful.”

The Architecture of Violence: The Southern flag still flies

The Sultan calls the killers “criminals,” a convenient term used to decouple the Caliphate from the AK-47-wielding militias. But titles in the North are never “ceremonial”—they are operational. Since 1805, the Emir of Bauchi has held the title of Sarkin Yakin Sarkin Musulmi (War Chief of the Commander of the Faithful). This was the specific command post created by Dan Fodio to manage the “Southern Quest”—the subjugation of the non-Muslim Middle Belt. Today, as the Berom of Plateau, the Tarok, the Mwaghavul, and the Christians of Southern Bauchi are slaughtered like chickens, they are being attacked on the exact same geography assigned to the “War Chief” 221 years ago. The Sultan speaks of peace in Abuja, but his “War Chief” in Bauchi remains on his throne, holding the same flag. The Emir of Wase, who serves as the Sultan’s JNI chairman in Plateau, has never named a single killer, never pointed to a single camp, and never identified the source of the high-grade weaponry flooding the region.

This is the Sokoto-Bauchi-Wase Axis—a single, functional command chain designed for expansion and extraction. To claim these killers are “random criminals” is a lie that collapses under the weight of historical records. They are the irregular infantry of an unfinished Jihad, doing the “dirty work” while the Sultan provides the diplomatic cover in the capital.

The Blood of Deborah Samuel: The Sultan of Silence

The world has not forgotten May 12, 2022. On that day, Deborah Samuel, a young student in Sokoto, was lynched, stoned, and set ablaze within the Sultan’s own backyard for the “crime” of a WhatsApp message. Where was the “Hellfire” sermon then? The Sultan’s response was not a condemnation of the savagery, but a tepid call for “calm,” followed by a deafening silence as the perpetrators walked free.“In the Caliphate, justice is for the “faithful,” and savagery is the tool used to keep the “dhimmis” in check. The Sultan’s applaud (through silence) for the murderers of Deborah Samuel reveals the true nature of his “peace”: it is the peace of the graveyard.““?The Fear of the Great Partition

What the Sultan and his elite fear most is a Nigeria divided. They realize that their fiefdom is a hollow shell that cannot survive without the southern resources it exploits. They see Nigeria not as a nation, but as a host body. But the message is finally hitting home: The global consciousness regarding state-sponsored terrorism and institutionalized religious violence is reaching a tipping point. The Sultan has sensed the shift. His “Hellfire” sermon is not a sign of moral awakening; it is a desperate attempt at Taqiyya (dissimulation). It is a theatrical performance meant to ward off international sanctions and domestic uprisings.

The Conclusion: Sign it or Resign it

Your Eminence, if these killers are truly bound for hell, then prove it. Issue the Fatwa of Takfir: Formally declare that any militia member who kills in the name of Allah is an apostate and no longer a Muslim. Decommission the War Chiefs: Strip the Emir of Bauchi of the “Sarkin Yakin” title. Announce to the world that the Southern Jihad of 1804 is officially over. Audit the Sharia States: Demand that the 12 Sharia governors stop taking “Haram” tax money from alcohol and southern VAT.“ The “Sultan of Silence” has finally spoken, but he has only succeeded in condemning his ancestors to the same fire he uses to threaten his modern proxies. The flag is still flying, the triggers are still being pulled, and the world is finally watching. Nigeria is not your fiefdom. The Middle Belt is not your hunting ground.

•Dr. Drama, contributed this piece via: [email protected]_