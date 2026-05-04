Simeone laughs off ‘cheaper’ Atletico hotel switch before Arsenal clash

Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone attends a training session on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 4, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League league semifinal, second-leg football match against Arsenal. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Diego Simeone laughed off claims that Atletico Madrid’s decision to switch hotels before their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal was motivated by superstition.

The Spanish club stayed in the Marriott Hotel near London’s Regents Park before a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal in the group stage in October.

With their last-four clash poised at 1-1 heading into Tuesday’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium, Simeone and his squad snubbed the Marriott this time as they moved across the capital to the Courthouse Hotel in Shoreditch.

It had been reported that Simeone ordered the move on the belief that using the same base as their previous visit could bring his players bad luck.

But asked about the decision on Monday, Simeone told reporters: “The hotel was cheaper. That’s why we changed.”

Atletico forward Julian Alvarez, who scored from the penalty spot in the first leg, is set to overcome an injury to face Arsenal.

Alvarez, who has scored 20 times this season, did not feature in Atletico’s win at Valencia last Saturday but has travelled to London with the rest of the squad.

“Julian Alvarez is important in this game because he knows the English league very well,” Simeone said of the former Manchester City player.

“He played really well last week, and I hope he can bring what he needs in the game tomorrow.

“As coaches, we have to think about what could happen but it is down to the players. We have to manage our emotions and play as well as possible.”

Antoine Griezmann has scored 212 goals in 494 appearances for Atletico, but has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Orlando City at the end of the season.

Tuesday’s match will be the 35-year-old’s last in Europe’s elite club competition if they do not progress to the final.

“It is not something I am thinking about. I am looking forward to the game tomorrow,” he said.

“I hope we can have the right attitude and play with the right pressure and build on our second-half performance from the first leg.

“Every time we start a Champions League campaign you can see yourself lifting the trophy, and any child in their bedroom would do the same.

“We are just two games away now and we have to get it right, tactically defensively and going forward, and of course we need more goals.”

AFP