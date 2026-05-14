Salt is killing Nigerians quietly — Advocates

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark World Salt Awareness Week 2026, a coalition of leading health advocacy organisations have raised the alarm over what they described as a growing public health emergency driven by excessive salt consumption and unhealthy diets.

The coalition comprising the Network for Health Equity and Development, Centre for Communication and Social Impact and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa called on the Federal Government to urgently implement stronger sodium reduction policies to curb the rising cases of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and other non-communicable diseases across the country.

In a joint press statement issued to commemorate World Salt Awareness Week 2026, themed: “Salt It Out,” the organisations warned that Nigerians are consuming dangerously high levels of sodium, largely due to increasing dependence on ultra-processed foods packed with salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

According to the groups, Nigerians consume an estimated 3.8 grams of sodium, equivalent to about 10 grams of salt, daily, nearly double the World Health Organization recommended limit of two grams of sodium or five grams of salt per day.

Executive Director of CCSI, Babafunke Fagbemi, described excessive salt intake as a major driver of Nigeria’s worsening hypertension and cardiovascular disease burden.

“Excess salt consumption is no longer a silent issue. It is now a major public health emergency contributing to the alarming rise in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases across the country,” she said.

Fagbemi stressed that sodium reduction must become a national priority backed by enforceable regulations, including mandatory sodium limits in processed foods, front-of-pack warning labels and sustained public enlightenment campaigns.

Also speaking, Technical Adviser of NHED, Jerome Mafeni, warned that Nigeria’s healthcare system could face devastating long-term consequences if urgent preventive measures are not introduced.

He noted that the growing burden of non-communicable diseases was already stretching the nation’s fragile healthcare system and increasing social and economic pressures on families.

On his part, Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, cautioned against nutrition policies that may inadvertently encourage the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

“As Nigeria responds to nutrition challenges, we must also ensure that food policies do not unintentionally encourage increased consumption of ultra-processed foods linked to rising cases of diet-related non-communicable diseases,” he said.

The organisations urged the Federal Government, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and Standards Organisation of Nigeria, to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians from unhealthy food environments.

They called for mandatory salt reduction targets for processed foods, clearer warning labels on unhealthy products, stronger nutrition education campaigns and increased support for healthier food choices.

The coalition also advised Nigerians to reduce the use of added salt and seasoning cubes, consume more fresh foods, fruits and vegetables, and adopt healthier natural spices such as ginger, turmeric, curry and fish powder.

“As we mark World Salt Awareness Week, we must recognise that healthy diets are not just a matter of personal choice but also of public policy.

“The government has a responsibility to create food environments that protect health rather than undermine it.”

World Salt Awareness Week 2026 runs from May 11 to 17 and focuses on reducing dietary salt intake to prevent hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and kidney damage.