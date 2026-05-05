Police nab 13 over assault on journalist

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested 13 suspects over assault on a journalist in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are believed to be among the criminals that molest and rob people of their belongings around the Garrison area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had attacked the correspondent of Classic FM, Mr. Allwell Ene, who was in the area for investigation of criminal activities in the area.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Olugenga Adepoju, had launched investigation into the reported assault and other criminal activities in the area.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Blessing Agabe, said following the investigation 13 suspects were arrested.

Agabe in the statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said: “The facts available indicate that one journalist, Mr. Allwell Ene, while conducting a solo investigative activity in an area marked as black spot, known for criminal activities and constantly raided by police was attacked and physically assaulted by suspected hoodlums for video recording them.

“Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Olu-Obasanjo Division swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene to rescue the journalist.

“In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, operatives of the command have been jointly carrying out coordinated operations within the Olu-Obasanjo axis and adjoining areas. Currently, a total of 13 suspects have been arrested.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in various criminal activities, including phone theft and the harassment of law-abiding members of the public. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being intensified to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.”