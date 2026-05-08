Plateau: Killings won’t continue — Mutfwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, has assured residents that the wave of killings and violence across parts of the state would soon come to an end, declaring that his administration wass intensifying efforts to restore peace and security.

Speaking during an interview on News Central, the governor said: “Killings won’t continue. Let me make it very clear, we are determined to bring this to an end. Plateau cannot remain a theatre of bloodshed.

“What is happening in places like Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi are not mere communal clashes, these are acts of terrorism, and we will treat them as such.

“We believe strongly that there is a political motive behind these incidents. The timing and pattern suggest that certain interests are uncomfortable with emerging realities.

“The homogeneous communities of the Middle Belt have quietly resolved that by 2027, they will take their destinies into their own hands, and that is unsettling some elements within the political elite.”

Mutfwang stressed, “We are not helpless. We are working with security agencies, we are re-strategising, and we will ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed again.”

Earlier, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central, Kayode Akintemi, assured the station’s commitment to amplifying critical national issues.

According to him, “News Central has chosen a path of reporting stories that matter. We are focused on developmental journalism and giving a voice to Nigerians who are often unheard.

“We came to Plateau to amplify the voices of the people of the Middle Belt, who have suffered losses and trauma that, frankly, even some nations at war may not experience.

“Our role is to speak truth to power and ensure that the issues affecting ordinary citizens are brought to the forefront of national discourse.”