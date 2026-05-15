Owo/Ose APC youths tell Arowele: Stop playing victim over candidacy issues

—- Says no one is above the law

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A group known as Concerned APC Youths in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency has urged House of Representatives aspirant Samuel Ayo Arowele not to resort to victimhood narratives over issues surrounding his candidacy.

In a statement signed by its representative, Olarewaju Bidemi, the group described recent claims by the Arowele Campaign Organization alleging plots of persecution and legal intimidation as a “desperate attempt” to evade scrutiny.

The youths said Arowele’s claims of being framed and his references to possible court actions suggested fear rather than innocence. They argued that ongoing investigations or actions by security agencies should not be misrepresented as persecution, insisting that no individual is above the law.

“Attempts to discredit institutions or preempt legal processes raise concerns that require proper examination,” the group said.

On leadership quality, the group urged delegates and party members to focus on competence, integrity, and track record in choosing a candidate. It also warned the APC leadership against being “misled by political theatrics,” and called for due process to prevail.

The group said shielding any aspirant under claims of political persecution could damage the party’s image and weaken its electoral prospects in the constituency.

It called on stakeholders, youths, and supporters to remain vigilant and ensure a credible candidate emerges through a transparent process ahead of the primaries.

The statement declared that “The era of impunity is over. Let the best and most credible aspirant emerge. The people are watching.