Ogun seals automobile assembly plant over waste-burning

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) has sealed an automobile assembly plant, Carry Heavy Industry Limited (CHIL), located at Moloko-Asipa near Abeokuta, for allegedly engaging in illegal waste burning in violation of the state’s environmental laws.

The company, which specialises in the production of heavy-duty and passenger vehicles, was shut for contravening Section 2b(a) of the OGWAMA law, which expressly prohibits open burning of waste in the state.

Speaking on the development, the special adviser to the governor on waste management and managing director of OGWAMA, Hon. Farouk Akintunde, said the authority was left with no option after several warnings to the company’s management failed to yield compliance.

According to Akintunde, the firm had repeatedly been directed to engage government-approved private sector participants (PSPs) for proper waste disposal rather than resorting to burning waste materials.

“We have warned the management of the company several times to stop burning waste and subscribe to the services of approved waste managers, but they ignored the directives,” he said.

“Waste burning is illegal, dangerous and selfish because it exposes not only the company’s workers but also residents in neighbouring communities to toxic emissions and serious health risks.”

He stressed that the Ogun State government remained committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of residents through strict enforcement of environmental regulations.

Akintunde further disclosed that the factory would remain sealed until it complies fully with the extant waste management laws by registering with approved PSP operators for lawful waste disposal.

“The company will remain shut until it complies with the law. Failure to do so may attract stricter legal sanctions,” he added.

Meanwhile, OGWAMA has also sanctioned Camellin Industry Limited, located along the Sagamu Interchange axis of the Lagos-Ibadan motorway, for a similar environmental offence.

Akintunde said investigations revealed that the company was also involved in illegal waste burning, describing the act as harmful to workers and the surrounding environment.

He disclosed that the management of the company had been invited by the authority to explain why further sanctions or prosecution should not be instituted against it.

“The state government will not tolerate any act capable of endangering public health or degrading the environment,” Akintunde warned.